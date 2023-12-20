On December 15, 2023, Webdyn declared to the AMF that it had exceeded the thresholds of 50% of Adeunis' capital and voting rights, and held 53.22% of the company's capital and voting rights.
This crossing of thresholds resulted from an off-market acquisition of Adeunis shares.
Adeunis: Webdyn exceeds 50% of capital and voting rights
