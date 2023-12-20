Adeunis is the expert in IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) solutions, mainly dedicated to Smart Building (the optimization of building management) and its adjacent segments: Smart Industry (the optimization of industrial processes & services) and Smart City (the development of the attractiveness of cities). With a comprehensive offer and an agnostic technological approach, Adeunis is able to respond to the major issues of a rapidly expanding market. For nearly 20 years, Adeunis has structured its model around a complete solution that goes from data capture to data enhancement, transmission and security. The turnkey products developed by the Group are enhanced by a range of services enabling the deployment and management of ambitious IIoT facilities.