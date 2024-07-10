Adeunis: simplified tender offer to start on July 11
The offeror irrevocably undertakes to acquire, at a price of 0.45 euro per share, all 957.000 Adeunis shares not held directly or indirectly by him, representing 41.65% of the share capital and voting rights.
He intends to request, within three months of the closing of the offer, if the required conditions are met, the implementation of a squeeze-out for the shares not tendered to the offer.
