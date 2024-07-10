Adeunis: simplified tender offer to start on July 11

The Autorité des marchés financiers announces that the simplified public tender offer (OPAS) for Adeunis shares, filed by Crédit Industriel et Commercial on behalf of SAS Webdyn, will be open from July 11 to August 2 inclusive.



The offeror irrevocably undertakes to acquire, at a price of 0.45 euro per share, all 957.000 Adeunis shares not held directly or indirectly by him, representing 41.65% of the share capital and voting rights.



He intends to request, within three months of the closing of the offer, if the required conditions are met, the implementation of a squeeze-out for the shares not tendered to the offer.



