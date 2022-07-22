Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta announces sale of Gumtree South Africa

Oslo, 22 July 2022 - Adevinta ASA has signed an agreement for the sale of Gumtree South Africa (“Gumtree SA”), to Impresa Capital, majority Shareholder of Ignition Group, one of Africa’s largest investors in technology, media, telecommunications and financial services. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval. Gumtree SA’s operations were classified as discontinued operations and the impact on the Group’s financials is considered immaterial.

Gumtree SA was launched in 2004, and is one of South Africa’s 10 largest locally published sites. The online classifieds platform helps millions of users and customers buy and sell second-hand goods daily and holds solid leadership positions in the competitive South African market.

Rolv Erik Ryssdal, CEO Adevinta, said: “As part of Adevinta’s strategic review process, we continue to focus our investment capacity on five European Core Markets (France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands and Spain), and we have made every effort to find the ideal buyer, not only to continue to invest in Gumtree SA, but to ensure the continuity of the operations for the employees involved. We are particularly pleased that Impresa Capital, a successful entrepreneurial based business with various technology driven investments, will be able to continue developing and growing the business, while also identifying interesting long-term synergy potential. Adevinta will continue to support Gumtree SA and its employees throughout this transition, to ensure continuity for the business and its users. We wish them every success in the future.”

Sean Bergsma, Ignition Group CEO said: “We are delighted to bring Gumtree SA back to its home roots in South Africa, and to expand on the Gumtree platform with new products and services that will benefit Gumtree customers, both consumers and businesses alike. The accelerated growth of Gumtree on the African continent will see new jobs being created and the technology developed further using local South African talent. Exciting times ahead for all stakeholders.”

-end-

Media contacts

Mélodie Laroche

Corporate Communications

T: +33 (0) 6 84 30 52 76

melodie.laroche@adevinta.com

Edelman Smithfield

John Kiely/ Latika Shah/ Olivia Adebo

T: +44 (0)7785 275665 / +44 (0)7950 671 948 / +44 (0)7787 284 441

adevinta@edelman.com





About Adevinta

Adevinta is a leading online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 14 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from real estate to motors, and consumer goods.



Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 40 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, Subito in Italy, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta employs around 8,100 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

***

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act