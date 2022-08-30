Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta reports strong Q2 2022 financial performance; confirms targets for Core Markets, FY 2022 and Synergies

New CEO, Antoine Jouteau, appointed 15 August 2022

Core markets revenues up 10% year-on-year and Group EBITDA margin up 260 basis points vs. Q1 2022

Portfolio optimisation progressing at pace, with exit process underway for Mexico along with the sale of Australia and South Africa announced

Continued delivery on strategy for growth businesses; FY 2022, mid to long term and synergy targets confirmed

Oslo, 30 August 2022 - Adevinta ASA (ADE) (“Adevinta” or “the Company”) reported strong revenue growth of 8%1 in the second quarter compared to the same period last year. This can be attributed to strong recovery in Mobile.de and continued solid performance in other core markets, with Adevinta’s core markets posting a combined 10% year-on-year revenue growth.

Online classifieds revenues improved by 11% year-on-year, supported by double-digit revenue growth in Jobs and Motors which benefited from successful price increases, higher dealer penetration and competitive product offerings. Real Estate saw high single digit growth during the quarter.

Transactional revenues grew by 28%, with strong traction in France, Germany and Italy.

Advertising revenues were down by 5% year-on-year as a result of an overall weaker advertising market, especially in automotive display advertising.

Group consolidated EBITDA was €146 million in the second quarter of 2022 (representing a 34.9% EBITDA margin) and improved by 8% compared to the second quarter of 2021. This was the result of the positive topline evolution, lower marketing investment - due to significant marketing campaigns in the second quarter of 2021 - and strict cost management.

It was partly offset by (i) an anticipated and controlled increase in personnel costs related to the ramp-up in product and technology resources to fuel product development and new business models as well as the build-up of global capabilities ahead of eBay Transaction Services Agreement (TSA) exits and (ii) higher external services costs related to the deliberate use of variable workforce capacity to support the roll-out of new solutions and the ramp-up of transactional services, whilst the business reviews and implements its new operating models and processes, a key initiative to drive efficiencies and appropriate resource allocation to key value drivers.

Direct costs from transactional services also increased in the quarter, in line with the adoption of the service and revenue growth.

Antoine Jouteau, CEO Adevinta, comments:

“As we report on the quarterly performance of Adevinta I reflect on the results for the first time as the Group CEO. I am very pleased with what our teams have achieved despite the current tough macro environment and excited about the next steps for the Group.

Revenue growth accelerated to 8% in the second quarter as a result of strong recovery in Mobile.de and continued solid performance in other core markets. Classifieds revenue grew 11% year-on-year, demonstrating the counter-cyclical nature of online classifieds and the strength of our market positions and value proposition. We continued to deliver in transactional services, our other strategic pillar, with revenues growing 28% year-on-year, lapping a very strong quarter last year. Declining advertising revenues reflected the current weaker macro-economic environment, especially in non-core markets, and lower advertising spend from OEM.

EBITDA margin rose to 34.9%, benefiting from top line growth, strict cost management and lower-than expected share-based compensation costs. In the current market environment we remain more than ever focused on optimising our cost base whilst prudently investing in attracting and retaining talented teams in key areas to deliver on our “Growing at Scale” plan and to further innovate for the benefit of our clients and users.

Cash generation accelerated during the quarter, allowing us to further pay down debt, in accordance with our financial policy and associated leverage targets. We also crossed a significant milestone in the integration of eCG with the exit of most TSAs and our portfolio optimisation is progressing at pace with the announced agreements for the sale of Australia and South Africa.

In the few weeks following the announcement of my appointment as CEO I spent time visiting teams in our key markets. I’m not only very excited about the many opportunities that we have ahead of us, but am highly confident that we can achieve great things and deliver on our strategy and associated financial targets. As we navigate the current environment we will continue to deliver growth while balancing and being disciplined on the longer term investment.”

Highlights of Q2, 2022

Strong Q2 2022 results performance in a soft macro environment

Total revenue growth1: +8% year-on-year

Total consolidated revenues of €417m

Double digit growth in Classifieds (+11%), with strong performance in Jobs (+24%) and Motors (+10%) and resilient Real Estate (+8%)

Double digit growth in Classifieds (+11%), with strong performance in Jobs (+24%) and Motors (+10%) and resilient Real Estate (+8%) Acceleration of number of transactions, especially in France and eBay Kleinanzeigen (respectively up +20% and +139% in payouts)

Advertising revenue down 5% year-on-year due to lower OEM spend and weaker market environment

Core markets revenue growth: +10% year-on-year (transactional services revenues up 28%)

EBITDA margin of 34.9%, up 260 bps vs Q1 2022, benefiting from strict cost management and lower-than-expected SBC expense

Underlying EBITDA (consolidated EBITDA before share-based compensation impact) of €153m

Total consolidated EBITDA of €146m

Acceleration of cash generation

Deleveraging priority: debt repayment cash optimisation measures

Strategy: further execution of our Growing at scale plan

Businesses integration on track

Portfolio optimisation progressing at pace

Exit process underway for Mexico

Announced sale of Australia and South Africa

Continued delivery on strategy for growth businesses

Increased monetisation of Motors and Real Estate verticals

Continued rapid scaling and product launches of transactional services

Outlook: all targets confirmed

Core Markets mid to long term targets confirmed

c. 15% average annual revenue growth

40-45% EBITDA margin

FY 2022 target confirmed

Low double-digit revenue growth in core markets

Underlying EBITDA in the range of €575m to €600m

Synergy targets confirmed

Expected €130m run rate EBITDA impact from synergies by 2024

More than 100% of targeted FY2022 run-rate synergies already executed at the end of H1



Key figures

Combined

Second quarter Combined

Year-to-date IFRS

Year-to-date yoy% 2021 2022 € million 2022 2021 yoy% 2022 2021 8% 388 417 Operating revenues 804 756 6% 804 375 8% 134 146 EBITDA 271 264 3% 271 106 34.6% 34.9% EBITDA margin 33.7% 34.9% 33.7% 28.2% 8% 141 153 Underlying EBITDA 289 277 4% 289 109 36.3% 36.6% Underlying EBITDA margin 36.0% 36.7% 36.0% 29.2% Operating revenues per segment 8% 117 126 France 246 228 8% 246 228 11% 72 80 Mobile.de 149 142 4% 149 9% 164 178 European Markets 347 317 9% 347 139 -11% 34 30 International Markets 58 65 -10% 58 4 -100% 1 Disposals 3 -100% 3 18% 3 3 Other and Headquarters 7 5 27% 7 5 48% -3 -1 Eliminations -2 -5 52% -2 -5 EBITDA per segment 21% 54 65 France 120 109 10% 120 109 -2% 43 43 Mobile.de 79 85 -7% 79 7% 69 73 European Markets 140 131 7% 140 36 -18% 15 12 International Markets 23 25 -8% 23 -1 -100% -3 Disposals -5 -100% -5 -11% -43 -47 Other and Headquarters -92 -81 -14% -92 -32 Non-consolidated JVs 34% 20 27 Proportionate share of revenues 50 38 32% 50 38 -591% 0 -2 Proportionate share of EBITDA 1 4 -84% 1 4



Combined: these figures reflect the results of Adevinta group as if the eBay Classifieds Group (acquired on 25 June 2021) has been part of the group during the full periods presented. These numbers are presented to facilitate comparability.

Operating revenues by category

Combined Combined IFRS Second quarter Year-to-date Year-to-date yoy%* 2021 2022 € million 2022 2021 yoy%2 2022 2021 11% 282 313 Online classifieds revenues 601 552 9% 601 291 28% 12 16 Transactional revenues 31 24 34% 31 21 -5% 92 86 Advertising revenues 167 179 -6% 167 60 111% 1 2 Other revenues 5 2 99% 5 2 8% 388 417 Operating revenues 804 756 7% 804 375

Combined: these figures reflect the results of Adevinta group as if the eBay Classifieds Group (acquired on 25 June 2021) has been part of the group during the full periods presented. These numbers are presented to facilitate comparability.

*Excluding disposals (Chile and Shpock), InfoJobs Brazil and Kufar.

1 Combined continuing operations, excluding disposals (Chile), InfoJobs Brazil and Kufar



-End-

About Adevinta

Adevinta is a leading online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 14 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from real estate to motors, and consumer goods.



Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 40 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, Subito in Italy, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta employs around 8,100 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

***

