Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Adevinta ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADEA   NO0010843998

ADEVINTA ASA

(ADEA)
  Report
Delayed Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2019-10-24 am EDT
102.20 NOK   +8.26%
02:01aAdevinta ASA (ADE) - Invitation to the presentation of the Q3 2022 results
GL
02:00aAdevinta ASA (ADE) - Invitation to the presentation of the Q3 2022 results
AQ
11/07Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade - Spot Equity Award program
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Invitation to the presentation of the Q3 2022 results

11/14/2022 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oslo, 14 November 2022 - You are cordially invited to participate in the presentation of Adevinta ASA’s Q3 2022 results on Thursday, 24 November 2022.

Quarterly Earnings Release
Time: 24 November 2022 at 07:00 CET

Report for the third quarter of 2022, presentation materials, and spreadsheet with key figures and analytical information will be made available on the investor relations pages at https://www.adevinta.com/ir.

Presentation of the Quarterly Results 
Time: 24 November 2022 at 08:30 CET

The company will conduct the presentation as a live audio webcast and conference call, including a Q&A session. CEO Antoine Jouteau and CFO Uvashni Raman will present. The whole management team of Adevinta will participate in the Q&A session. 

The webcast will be available on https://www.adevinta.com/ir and on this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/eknfdtrf. Participants are also invited to ask questions using the dial-in numbers below. 

Dial-in details:
UK: +44 (0) 121 281 8004
USA: +1 718 705 87 96
Norway/Sweden: +46 850 51 00 30
France: +33 1 70 91 87 04
Confirmation password: Adevinta2022Q3

A recording of the presentation will be available on our website shortly after the live webcast has ended.

Contact information:

IR contacts
Marie de Scorbiac
VP Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
+33 6 14 65 77 40
Anne-Sophie Jugean
Investor Relations Manager
+33 6 74 19 22 81
ir@adevinta.com

Media contact
press@adevinta.com 

***
About Adevinta
Adevinta is a leading online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 11 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from real estate to motors, and consumer goods.
Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 25 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, Subito in Italy, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta employs around 8,100 people, including 3,000 (approx) working in product and technology teams, committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

***

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



All news about ADEVINTA ASA
02:01aAdevinta ASA (ADE) - Invitation to the presentation of the Q3 2022 results
GL
02:00aAdevinta ASA (ADE) - Invitation to the presentation of the Q3 2022 results
AQ
11/07Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade - Spot Equity Award program
AQ
11/07Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Spot Equity Award program
GL
11/07Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Spot Equity Award program
AQ
11/04Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade - Performance Share Plan - New Joi..
GL
11/04Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade - Performance Share Plan - New Joi..
AQ
11/03Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade - Employee Share Purchase Plan
AQ
11/03Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Employee Share Purchase Pl..
GL
11/03Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Employee Share Purchase Pl..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADEVINTA ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 641 M 1 695 M 1 695 M
Net income 2022 163 M 168 M 168 M
Net Debt 2022 2 081 M 2 149 M 2 149 M
P/E ratio 2022 62,6x
Yield 2022 0,12%
Capitalization 10 191 M 10 525 M 10 525 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,48x
EV / Sales 2023 6,52x
Nbr of Employees 5 033
Free-Float 13,8%
Chart ADEVINTA ASA
Duration : Period :
Adevinta ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 86,00 NOK
Average target price 90,83 NOK
Spread / Average Target 5,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antoine Julien Jouteau Chief Executive Officer
Uvashni Raman Chief Financial Officer
Orla Noonan Chairman
Alex Alexander Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sophie Constance Javary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADEVINTA ASA0.00%10 525
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-43.43%309 730
NETFLIX, INC.-51.84%129 114
PROSUS N.V.-25.06%76 702
AIRBNB, INC.-34.19%69 377
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-30.48%58 137