Oslo, 9th January 2024: Adevinta is, during the coming days, transferring a net amount of 1,216,726 own shares to employees in connection with various equity plans. 1,227,693 own shares were sold through a broker in the open market at an average price of NOK 112.11692 on the 4th January 2024 to cover the participant’s tax liabilities in relation to the incentive program.

The share transfer is a settlement of the Restricted Stock Unit (RSU) 2023 program, which was introduced in 2023, the Merger Award 2021, the last tranche of the Deferred AVI 2021 and first tranche of the Deferred AVI 2022, the last tranche of the Performance Share Plan 2019 Executives and the Transition Bonus Award. Further information on this equity reward scheme can be found in the 2022 Annual Report.

Shares transferred to employees who are primary insiders are disclosed in an attachment to this release and the notifications of the transaction are also attached to this press release in accordance with MAR regulation.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

