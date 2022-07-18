Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Adevinta ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADEA   NO0010843998

ADEVINTA ASA

(ADEA)
  Report
Delayed Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2019-10-24 am EDT
102.20 NOK   +8.26%
01:01pAdevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Employee Share Purchase Plan
GL
01:00pAdevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Employee Share Purchase Plan
AQ
07/13Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade - Performance Share Plan - New Joiner Award program
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Employee Share Purchase Plan

07/18/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
Oslo, 18 July 2022 - Employees of Adevinta ASA have on the 15 of July 2022 purchased 47,360 Adevinta shares through a broker on the Oslo Stock Exchange as part of Adevinta’s employee share purchase plan at an average share price of NOK 62.138793 per share. The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transactions are related to the second enrollment window in the Adevinta Share Purchase Plan for 2022 which closed in March 2022, and based on savings made during April, May and June 2022.

Shares purchased by employees who are primary insiders are disclosed in an attachment to this release and the notifications of the transaction are also attached to this press release in accordance with MAR regulation.

The purpose of Adevinta’s employee share purchase plan is to motivate and retain employees as well as to increase the interest in Adevinta’s result and performance through owning Adevinta shares. After two years of ownership, the company will allocate two bonus shares for every share bought during the first two quarterly enrolments in 2019. Thereafter, one bonus share for every share bought in connection with this offer. For more information on the employee share saving plan please refer to the disclosure published 17 June 2019.

This notification has been submitted pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

-End- 

IR contact

Marie de Scobiac
Head of Investor Relations
ir@adevinta.com

Anne-Sophie Jugean
Investor Relations Manager
+33 6 74 19 22 81
ir@adevinta.com

About Adevinta
Adevinta is a leading online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 15 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from real estate to motors, and consumer goods.
Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 40 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta employs around 8,100 people, including 3,000 (approx) working in product and technology teams, committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

***

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


