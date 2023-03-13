Advanced search
    ADEA   NO0010843998

ADEVINTA ASA

(ADEA)
Delayed Oslo Bors  -  10:25:27 2019-10-24 am EDT
102.20 NOK   +8.26%
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Employee Share Purchase Plan
GL
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Employee Share Purchase Plan
AQ
Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Renewed TRS agreement in Adevinta ASA
AQ
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Employee Share Purchase Plan

03/13/2023 | 11:46am EDT
Oslo, 13 March 2023 - Employees of Adevinta ASA have on the 6th of March 2023 received a total of 17,087 gross Adevinta treasury shares. After withholding tax, a total of 10,353 shares were sold at a price of 78.58252 NOK per share to cover tax responsibilities and the net number of shares to be transferred to the employees will be 6,734 shares. The net shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. This transaction is related to bonus matching shares given to employees who enrolled in the Employee Share Saving Plan for Q4 of 2020.

Part of the transaction included primary insiders in Adevinta ASA. The notifications of the transaction are attached to this press release in accordance with MAR regulation.

The purpose of Adevinta’s employee share purchase plan is to motivate and retain employees as well as to increase the interest in Adevinta’s result and performance through owning Adevinta shares. After two years of ownership, the company will allocate one bonus share for every share bought in connection with this offer. For more information on the Adevinta employee share saving plan please refer to the disclosure published 17 June 2019. 

This information has been submitted in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 5‑12.

-End- 

 

IR contact
Marie de Scobiac
Head of Investor Relations
ir@adevinta.com

Anne-Sophie Jugean
Investor Relations Manager
+33 6 74 19 22 81
ir@adevinta.com


About Adevinta
Adevinta is a leading online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 11 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from real estate to motors, and consumer goods.
Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 25 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately 2.5 billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, Subito in Italy, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta employs around 8,100 people, including 3,000 (approx) working in product and technology teams, committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

