Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Employee Share Purchase Plan

Oslo, 13 March 2023 - Employees of Adevinta ASA have on the 6th of March 2023 received a total of 17,087 gross Adevinta treasury shares. After withholding tax, a total of 10,353 shares were sold at a price of 78.58252 NOK per share to cover tax responsibilities and the net number of shares to be transferred to the employees will be 6,734 shares. The net shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. This transaction is related to bonus matching shares given to employees who enrolled in the Employee Share Saving Plan for Q4 of 2020.

Part of the transaction included primary insiders in Adevinta ASA. The notifications of the transaction are attached to this press release in accordance with MAR regulation.

The purpose of Adevinta’s employee share purchase plan is to motivate and retain employees as well as to increase the interest in Adevinta’s result and performance through owning Adevinta shares. After two years of ownership, the company will allocate one bonus share for every share bought in connection with this offer. For more information on the Adevinta employee share saving plan please refer to the disclosure published 17 June 2019.

This information has been submitted in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 5‑12.

