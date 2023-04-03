Advanced search
    ADEA   NO0010843998

ADEVINTA ASA

(ADEA)
2019-10-24
102.20 NOK   +8.26%
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Legacy Equity Award program

04/03/2023
Oslo, 3rd April 2023: Adevinta is, during the coming days, transferring a net amount of 155,843 own shares to employees in connection with its Legacy Equity Plan. 159,066 own shares were sold through a broker in the open market at an average price of NOK 72.98475 on the 31st March 2023 to cover the participant’s tax liabilities in relation to the incentive program.

The share transfer is a settlement of the Legacy Equity Award program of Adevinta ASA created upon the acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group, to convert its employee’s unvested equity under eCG into Adevinta ASA shares. 

The list of primary insiders involved in this release is attached.

- End - 


IR contact
Marie de Scobiac
Head of Investor Relations
ir@adevinta.com

Anne-Sophie Jugean
Investor Relations Manager
+33 6 74 19 22 81
ir@adevinta.com

About Adevinta 
Adevinta is a leading online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 11 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from real estate to motors, and consumer goods.
Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 25 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately 2.5 billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, Subito in Italy, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta employs around 8,100 people, including 3,000 (approx) working in product and technology teams, committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


Financials
Sales 2022 1 647 M 1 789 M 1 789 M
Net income 2022 106 M 115 M 115 M
Net Debt 2022 2 123 M 2 306 M 2 306 M
P/E ratio 2022 78,9x
Yield 2022 0,08%
Capitalization 7 947 M 8 635 M 8 635 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,12x
EV / Sales 2023 5,34x
Nbr of Employees 8 100
Free-Float 13,8%
Chart ADEVINTA ASA
Duration : Period :
Adevinta ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 74,25 NOK
Average target price 95,45 NOK
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antoine Julien Jouteau Chief Executive Officer
Uvashni Raman Chief Financial Officer
Orla Noonan Chairman
Julien Jouhault Chief Product & Technology Officer
Alexandre Collinet Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADEVINTA ASA0.00%8 635
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED15.51%462 004
NETFLIX, INC.17.16%153 858
PROSUS N.V.11.62%99 646
AIRBNB, INC.45.50%78 537
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.28.18%63 840
