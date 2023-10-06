Oslo, 6th October 2023: Adevinta is, during the coming days, transferring a net amount of 110,988 own shares to employees in connection with its Legacy Equity Plan. 114,851 own shares were sold through a broker in the open market at an average price of NOK 104.59452 on the 2nd October 2023 to cover the participant’s tax liabilities in relation to the incentive program.

The share transfer is a settlement of the Legacy Equity Award program of Adevinta ASA created upon the acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group, to convert its employee’s unvested equity under eCG into Adevinta ASA shares.

There were no primary insiders involved in this release.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

