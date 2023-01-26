Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Performance Share Plan 2020

Oslo, 26th January 2023: Adevinta is, during the coming days, transferring a net amount of 32,606 own shares to employees in connection with the release of the remaining tranches of the PSP 2020 award as approved by the remuneration committee based on a 25% discretionary performance condition. 30,643 own shares were sold through a broker in the open market at an average price of NOK 66.034541 on the 23rd January 2023 to cover the participant’s tax liabilities in relation to the incentive program and in line with the original release price.

The share transfer is a settlement for the remaining tranches of the Performance Share Plan 2020 for AdEx members of Adevinta ASA. For more information on these awards, please refer to Adevinta 2021 annual report.

Shares transferred to employees who are primary insiders are disclosed in an attachment to this release and the notifications of the transaction are also attached to this press release in accordance with MAR regulation.

- End -

IR contact

Marie de Scobiac

Head of Investor Relations

ir@adevinta.com

Anne-Sophie Jugean

Investor Relations Manager

+33 6 74 19 22 81

ir@adevinta.com

About Adevinta

Adevinta is a leading online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 11 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from real estate to motors, and consumer goods.



Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 25 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, Subito in Italy, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta employs around 8,100 people, including 3,000 (approx) working in product and technology teams, committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments