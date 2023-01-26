Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Adevinta ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADEA   NO0010843998

ADEVINTA ASA

(ADEA)
  Report
Delayed Oslo Bors  -  10:25:27 2019-10-24 am EDT
102.20 NOK   +8.26%
02:31aAdevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade - Employee Share Purchase Plan
AQ
02:31aAdevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Employee Share Purchase Plan
GL
02:30aAdevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Employee Share Purchase Plan
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Performance Share Plan 2020

01/26/2023 | 02:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oslo, 26th January 2023: Adevinta is, during the coming days, transferring a net amount of 32,606 own shares to employees in connection with the release of the remaining tranches of the PSP 2020 award as approved by the remuneration committee based on a 25% discretionary performance condition. 30,643 own shares were sold through a broker in the open market at an average price of NOK 66.034541 on the 23rd January 2023 to cover the participant’s tax liabilities in relation to the incentive program and in line with the original release price.

The share transfer is a settlement for the remaining tranches of the Performance Share Plan 2020 for AdEx members of Adevinta ASA. For more information on these awards, please refer to Adevinta 2021 annual report.

Shares transferred to employees who are primary insiders are disclosed in an attachment to this release and the notifications of the transaction are also attached to this press release in accordance with MAR regulation. 

- End -

IR contact
Marie de Scobiac
Head of Investor Relations
ir@adevinta.com

Anne-Sophie Jugean
Investor Relations Manager
+33 6 74 19 22 81
ir@adevinta.com

 

About Adevinta 
Adevinta is a leading online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 11 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from real estate to motors, and consumer goods.

Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 25 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, Subito in Italy, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta employs around 8,100 people, including 3,000 (approx) working in product and technology teams, committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

 

 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


All news about ADEVINTA ASA
02:31aAdevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade - Employee Share Purchase Plan
AQ
02:31aAdevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Employee Share Purchase Pl..
GL
02:30aAdevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Employee Share Purchase Pl..
AQ
02:30aAdevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Performance Share Plan 202..
AQ
01/16Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade - Several Share plans
AQ
01/16Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Several Share plans
GL
01/10Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade - Primary Insider
AQ
2022Adevinta recognised for sustainability leadership within the Dow Jones Sustainability I..
GL
2022Adevinta recognised for sustainability leadership within the Dow Jones Sustainability I..
AQ
2022Shopping on Adevinta's second-hand online marketplaces saved a potential 28.2 million t..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADEVINTA ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 646 M 1 793 M 1 793 M
Net income 2022 112 M 122 M 122 M
Net Debt 2022 2 126 M 2 316 M 2 316 M
P/E ratio 2022 95,9x
Yield 2022 0,07%
Capitalization 9 864 M 10 744 M 10 744 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,28x
EV / Sales 2023 6,35x
Nbr of Employees 8 100
Free-Float 13,8%
Chart ADEVINTA ASA
Duration : Period :
Adevinta ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 87,80 NOK
Average target price 93,92 NOK
Spread / Average Target 6,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antoine Julien Jouteau Chief Executive Officer
Uvashni Raman Chief Financial Officer
Orla Noonan Chairman
Julien Jouhault Chief Product & Technology Officer
Alexandre Collinet Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADEVINTA ASA0.00%10 744
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED17.31%470 571
NETFLIX, INC.24.78%161 912
PROSUS N.V.18.08%108 619
AIRBNB, INC.22.15%65 933
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.26.16%59 693