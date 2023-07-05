Oslo, 5th July 2023: Adevinta is, during the coming days, transferring a net amount of 351,526 own shares to employees in connection with its Restricted Stock Unit (RSU) Plan. 369,274 own shares were sold through a broker in the open market at an average price of NOK 69.117292 on the 4th July 2023 to cover the participant’s tax liabilities in relation to the incentive program.

The share transfer is a settlement of the Restricted Stock Unit (RSU) program of Adevinta ASA, which was introduced in 2023. Further information on this equity reward scheme can be found in the 2022 Annual Report.

Shares transferred to employees who are primary insiders are disclosed in an attachment to this release and the notifications of the transaction are also attached to this press release in accordance with MAR regulation.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

