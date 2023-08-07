Oslo, 7th August 2023: Adevinta is during the coming days transferring a net amount of 68,218 own shares to employees in connection with its Spot Equity Award plan. 62,015 own shares were sold through a broker in the open market at an average price of NOK 74.83849 on 1st August 2023 to cover the participant’s tax liabilities in relation to the incentive program.

The share transfer is a settlement of the Spot Equity Award program of Adevinta ASA aimed to retain certain key roles.

Adevinta is also, during the coming days, transferring a net amount of 17,075 own shares to employees in connection with its Performance Share Plan - New Joiner Award program. 17,297 own shares were sold through a broker in the open market at an average price of NOK 73.66503 on the 1st August 2023 to cover the participant’s tax liabilities in relation to the incentive program.

The share transfer is a settlement of the Performance Share Plan - New Joiner Award program of Adevinta ASA, created as part of the Performance Share Plan Award, where new employees that are eligible for the main plan receive a percentage of their award without any performance conditions applicable. For more information on this award, please refer to Adevinta 2021 annual report.

Shares transferred to employees who are primary insiders are disclosed in an attachment to this release and the notifications of the transaction are also attached to this press release in accordance with MAR regulation.

