    ADEA   NO0010843998

ADEVINTA ASA

(ADEA)
Delayed Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2019-10-24 am EDT
102.20 NOK   +8.26%
11:15aAdevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Spot Equity Award program 
GL
08/31Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA
GL
08/31Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Spot Equity Award program 

09/06/2022 | 11:15am EDT
Oslo, 6th September 2022: Adevinta is during the coming days transferring a net amount of  68,218 own shares to employees in connection with its Spot Equity Award plan. 62,015 own shares were sold through a broker in the open market at an average price of NOK 79.1646 on 1st September 2022 to cover the participant’s tax liabilities in relation to the incentive program.

The share transfer is a settlement of the first tranche of the Spot Equity Award program of Adevinta ASA aimed to retain certain key roles with the remaining tranches vesting in August 2023 and August 2024. 

Shares transferred to employees who are primary insiders are disclosed in an attachment to this release and the notifications of the transaction are also attached to this press release in accordance with MAR regulation.

- End - 


IR contact
Marie de Scobiac
Head of Investor Relations
Anne-Sophie Jugean
Investor Relations Manager
ir@adevinta.com

About Adevinta Adevinta is a leading online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 14 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from real estate to motors, and consumer goods.

Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 40 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, Subito in Italy, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta employs around 8,100 people, including 3,000 (approx) working in product and technology teams, committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


