Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Spot Equity Award program 

Oslo, 6th September 2022: Adevinta is during the coming days transferring a net amount of 68,218 own shares to employees in connection with its Spot Equity Award plan. 62,015 own shares were sold through a broker in the open market at an average price of NOK 79.1646 on 1st September 2022 to cover the participant’s tax liabilities in relation to the incentive program.

The share transfer is a settlement of the first tranche of the Spot Equity Award program of Adevinta ASA aimed to retain certain key roles with the remaining tranches vesting in August 2023 and August 2024.



Shares transferred to employees who are primary insiders are disclosed in an attachment to this release and the notifications of the transaction are also attached to this press release in accordance with MAR regulation.

