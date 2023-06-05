Advanced search
    ADEA   NO0010843998

ADEVINTA ASA

(ADEA)
Delayed Oslo Bors  -  10:25:27 2019-10-24 am EDT
102.20 NOK   +8.26%
10:46aAdevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Spot Equity Award program
GL
10:45aAdevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Spot Equity Award program
AQ
06/02Adevinta announces its Board of Directors is joined by eBay's Julie Simpson
GL
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Spot Equity Award program

06/05/2023 | 10:46am EDT
Oslo, 5th June 2023: Adevinta is during the coming days transferring a net amount of 63,527 own shares to employees in connection with its Spot Equity Award plan. 69,731 own shares were sold through a broker in the open market at an average price of NOK 79.20167 on 1st June 2023 to cover the participant’s tax liabilities in relation to the incentive program.
The share transfer is a settlement of the Spot Equity Award program of Adevinta ASA aimed to retain certain key roles. 
No primary insiders were included in this release.

- End - 


IR contact
Marie de Scobiac
Head of Investor Relations
ir@adevinta.com

Anne-Sophie Jugean
Investor Relations Manager
+33 6 74 19 22 81
ir@adevinta.com

About Adevinta 
Adevinta is a leading online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 11 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from real estate to motors, and consumer goods.

Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 25 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately 2.5 billion average monthly visits. Noted assets include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, Fotocasa, Habitaclia and InfoJobs in Spain, Subito in Italy, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta employs around 5,700 people, including some 3,000 working in product and technology teams, committed to supporting users and customers daily. 

Adevinta is a sustainability leader within the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe.Find out more at Adevinta.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


