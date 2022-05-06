Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Adevinta ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADEA   NO0010843998

ADEVINTA ASA

(ADEA)
  Report
Delayed Oslo Bors  -  10/24 10:25:27 am EDT
102.20 NOK   +8.26%
02:01aAdevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA
GL
05/04Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Karl-Christian Agerup elected Schibsted Board Chair
AQ
04/28ADEVINTA : publishes its 2021 Annual Report
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

05/06/2022 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oslo, 6 May 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022

The duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 28 June 2022

Size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 6,000,000 shares

From 28 April 2022 until 5 May 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 388,267 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 68.97 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

DateAggregated volume
(number of shares)		Weighted average
share price (NOK)		Total transaction
value (NOK)
28 Apr 202262,05969.16624,292,385
29 Apr 202262,56172.29524,522,860
2 May 202262,96569.68224,387,540
3 May 202266,10367.69304,467,850
4 May 202266,36866.36894,404,771
5 May 202268,21168.93614,702,200
Previously disclosed buybacks
under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated)		889,19073.8426*65,660,065*
Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme1,277,45772.360792,437,671







*Adjusted from immaterial misstatement for April 11th buybacks regarding the weighted average share price (correct price of 79.6409) and total transaction value (correct amount of NOK 5,976,572).

The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 5,370,913 own shares, corresponding to 0.44% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


All news about ADEVINTA ASA
02:01aAdevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA
GL
05/04Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Karl-Christian Agerup elected Schibsted Board Chair
AQ
04/28ADEVINTA : publishes its 2021 Annual Report
PU
04/28ADEVINTA : Download the 2021 Adevinta Annual Report (pdf)
PU
04/28Adevinta (ASA) publishes its 2021 Annual Report
AQ
04/28ADEVINTA : Ventures announces investment in Spotawheel
PU
04/28Adevinta Ventures announces investment in Spotawheel's Series B 110M funding round
GL
04/28Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA
AQ
04/27Norway's Adevinta to Exit Belarus With Disposal of Kufar Classifieds Business
MT
04/27Adevinta announces its planned exit of Kufar
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADEVINTA ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 677 M 1 761 M 1 761 M
Net income 2022 158 M 167 M 167 M
Net Debt 2022 2 012 M 2 114 M 2 114 M
P/E ratio 2022 51,6x
Yield 2022 0,16%
Capitalization 8 381 M 8 805 M 8 805 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,20x
EV / Sales 2023 5,25x
Nbr of Employees 5 033
Free-Float 13,3%
Chart ADEVINTA ASA
Duration : Period :
Adevinta ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 65,45 NOK
Average target price 118,12 NOK
Spread / Average Target 80,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolv Erik Ryssdal Chief Executive Officer
Uvashni Raman Chief Financial Officer
Orla Noonan Chairman
Alex Alexander Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sophie Constance Javary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADEVINTA ASA0.00%8 805
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.35%447 593
PROSUS N.V.-42.10%119 965
AIRBNB, INC.-14.05%99 400
NETFLIX, INC.-68.74%90 636
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-36.01%54 934