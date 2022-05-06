Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 6 May 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022

The duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 28 June 2022

Size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 6,000,000 shares

From 28 April 2022 until 5 May 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 388,267 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 68.97 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

share price (NOK) Total transaction

value (NOK) 28 Apr 2022 62,059 69.1662 4,292,385 29 Apr 2022 62,561 72.2952 4,522,860 2 May 2022 62,965 69.6822 4,387,540 3 May 2022 66,103 67.6930 4,467,850 4 May 2022 66,368 66.3689 4,404,771 5 May 2022 68,211 68.9361 4,702,200 Previously disclosed buybacks

under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated) 889,190 73.8426* 65,660,065* Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme 1,277,457 72.3607 92,437,671

























*Adjusted from immaterial misstatement for April 11th buybacks regarding the weighted average share price (correct price of 79.6409) and total transaction value (correct amount of NOK 5,976,572).

The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 5,370,913 own shares, corresponding to 0.44% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment