Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 16 May 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.
Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022
The duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 28 June 2022
Size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 6,000,000 shares
From 6 May 2022 until 13 May 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 427,020 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 59.42 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
|Date
|Aggregated volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average
share price (NOK)
|Total transaction
value (NOK)
|6 May 2022
|68,543
|63.1527
|4,328,676
|9 May 2022
|69,336
|57.9774
|4,019,921
|10 May 2022
|70,250
|57.3087
|4,025,936
|11 May 2022
|71,732
|59.3061
|4,254,145
|12 May 2022
|73,474
|57.0217
|4,189,612
|13 May 2022
|73,685
|61.798
|4,553,586
|Previously disclosed buybacks
under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated)
|1,277,457
|72.3607
|92,437,671
|Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme
|1,704,477
|69.1177
|117,809,547
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 5,770,227 own shares, corresponding to 0.47% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act