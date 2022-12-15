Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Adevinta ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADEA   NO0010843998

ADEVINTA ASA

(ADEA)
  Report
2019-10-24
102.20 NOK   +8.26%
Adevinta recognised for sustainability leadership within the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe 2022

12/15/2022 | 04:01am EST
Oslo, 15 December 2022 - For the second consecutive year Adevinta has been included and recognised as a sustainability leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. Ranking in the 96th percentile, Adevinta is one of only six companies listed in the Media & Entertainment industry group. 

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) is a global sustainability index which benchmarks the sustainability performance of leading companies based on environmental, social and governance (ESG)  performance, including forward-looking indicators. The Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe is made up of European sustainability leaders that are identified by Standard & Poor Global through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

Antoine Jouteau, Adevinta CEO, said:Adevinta is  proud to be recognised as a sustainability leader by DJSI Europe for the second year running. In comparison to the previous year, Adevinta has shown considerable progress in the areas of business ethics, risk management, cybersecurity processes and infrastructure as well as indirect greenhouse gas emissions reporting.”

At Adevinta, we are at the heart of the second-hand economy in a time when consumers are seeking more sustainable and cost-efficient ways to buy products.

ENDS

Notes to the Editors

Media contact

Corporate Communications
Mélodie Laroche
melodie.laroche@adevinta.com


Corporate Communications
Vaishali Lakhanpal
vaishali.lakhanpal@adevinta.com  


About Adevinta

Adevinta is a leading online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 11 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from real estate to motors, and consumer goods.

Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 25 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, Subito in Italy, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta employs around 8,100 people, including 3,000 (approx) working in product and technology teams, committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.


