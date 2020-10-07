Log in
ADEVINTA ASA

(ADEB)
Adevinta : ADE) – Extraordinary General Meeting – 29 October 2020

10/07/2020 | 05:55pm EDT
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Extraordinary General Meeting - 29 October 2020

Reference is made to the announcements by Adevinta ASA ('Adevinta' or the 'Company') on 21 July 2020 regarding the agreement to acquire eBay Classifieds Group, the global classified group of eBay Inc ('eBay').

Certain aspects of the transaction is subject to shareholder approval in Adevinta, and an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held on 29 October 2020 at 11:00 CEST. The notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting (the 'Notice') including attendance/proxy forms are attached. The Notice sets out further information on the matters to be decided by the shareholders as well as further information about the transaction. order to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, shareholders are encouraged to be represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting via proxy and not to be physically present. It is expected that the Extraordinary General Meeting can be followed live from the Company's website www.adevinta.comto enable shareholders to monitor the meeting. The Company may be prevented from arranging the meeting as a physical meeting. Shareholders should note that additional information on proceedings of the Extraordinary General Meeting may be given on short notice and announced on the Company's profile on www.newsweb.noand the company's website. Information about how to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting is set out in the attached Notice.

All relevant documents including further information can be found on the Company's website on: adevinta.com/ir/corporate-governance/general-meeting

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Adevinta - EGM Notice (English)
Adevinta - Innkalling til (Norske)

Disclaimer

Adevinta ASA published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 21:54:04 UTC
