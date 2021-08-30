Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Adevinta ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADE   NO0010844038

ADEVINTA ASA

(ADE)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 08/30 04:31:13 am
184 NOK   -2.13%
04:13aADEVINTA : ADE) released today its Q2 2021 interim report
PU
02:52aADEVINTA : Q2 2021 Trading Update Press Release
PU
02:52aADEVINTA : Q2 2021 Quarterly Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Adevinta : ADE) released today its Q2 2021 interim report

08/30/2021 | 04:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oslo, 30 August 2021- Adevinta ASA (ADE) released today its Q2 2021 interim report.

For additional information on the Q2 2021 financial results of Adevinta, please refer to the Trading Update released on 15 July 2021 and available on the following link: https://www.adevinta.com/ir/reports-presentations-calendar/

Disclaimer

Adevinta ASA published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 08:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ADEVINTA ASA
04:13aADEVINTA : ADE) released today its Q2 2021 interim report
PU
02:52aADEVINTA : Q2 2021 Trading Update Press Release
PU
02:52aADEVINTA : Q2 2021 Quarterly Report
PU
02:00aADEVINTA (ASA) : Q2 2021 interim report 
AQ
08/12FACEBOOK : may have to sell GIF-maker Giphy on UK competition concerns
RE
08/12EBAY : Third-Quarter Revenue Forecast Underwhelms Investors as Gross Merchandize..
MT
08/12FACEBOOK : may have to sell GIF-maker Giphy on UK competition concerns
RE
08/09EBAY : Credit Suisse Raises eBay's PT to $80 from $78 on Revaluation of Adevinta..
MT
07/22ADEVINTA ASA : (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade - Primary Insider
AQ
07/20ADEVINTA ASA : (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade - Primary Insider
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADEVINTA ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 277 M 1 507 M 1 507 M
Net income 2021 119 M 140 M 140 M
Net Debt 2021 2 143 M 2 528 M 2 528 M
P/E ratio 2021 181x
Yield 2021 0,08%
Capitalization 22 379 M 26 315 M 26 405 M
EV / Sales 2021 19,2x
EV / Sales 2022 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 3 917
Free-Float 14,4%
Chart ADEVINTA ASA
Duration : Period :
Adevinta ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADEVINTA ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 188,00 NOK
Average target price 181,32 NOK
Spread / Average Target -3,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolv Erik Ryssdal Chief Executive Officer
Uvashni Raman Chief Financial Officer
Orla Noonan Chairman
Renaud Franck Bruyeron Senior Vice President-Product & Technology
Sophie Constance Javary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADEVINTA ASA30.56%26 315
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.30%569 970
PROSUS N.V.-18.78%270 353
NETFLIX, INC.3.36%247 376
AIRBNB, INC.5.03%95 506
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%76 674