Adevinta : ADE) released today its Q2 2021 interim report

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 1 277 M 1 507 M 1 507 M Net income 2021 119 M 140 M 140 M Net Debt 2021 2 143 M 2 528 M 2 528 M P/E ratio 2021 181x Yield 2021 0,08% Capitalization 22 379 M 26 315 M 26 405 M EV / Sales 2021 19,2x EV / Sales 2022 12,7x Nbr of Employees 3 917 Free-Float 14,4% Technical analysis trends ADEVINTA ASA Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 17 Last Close Price 188,00 NOK Average target price 181,32 NOK Spread / Average Target -3,55% Managers and Directors Rolv Erik Ryssdal Chief Executive Officer Uvashni Raman Chief Financial Officer Orla Noonan Chairman Renaud Franck Bruyeron Senior Vice President-Product & Technology Sophie Constance Javary Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ADEVINTA ASA 30.56% 26 315 TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -17.30% 569 970 PROSUS N.V. -18.78% 270 353 NETFLIX, INC. 3.36% 247 376 AIRBNB, INC. 5.03% 95 506 UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 0.00% 76 674