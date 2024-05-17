Adevinta ASA announced the issuance of notices of redemption for all of its outstanding EUR 660,000,000 aggregate principal amount 2 5/8% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 and EUR 400,000,000 aggregate principal amount 3% Senior Secured Notes due 2027. As specified in the notices of Redemption, the 2025 Notes will be redeemed in full at a redemption price equal to 100.65625% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest, and the 2027 Notes will be redeemed in full at a redemption price equal to 101.5% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest. The redemption of the Notes is subject to conditions as described in the redemption notices.
