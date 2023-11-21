By Elena Vardon

eBay-backed Adevinta received a takeover bid from a consortium led by Permira and Blackstone, valuing the Norwegian online marketplace company at $13.17 billion.

The group said Tuesday that it entered into a transaction agreement with the buyer which will offer 115 Norwegian krone ($10.75) per share in cash, depository receipts or a combination of both.

The offer price represents an around 53% premium to the volume weighted average price of NOK75.4 over the three months to Sept. 21, it added.

