Adevinta : Remuneration Policy 2023

This remuneration policy (the "Policy") was approved by the Adevinta ASA board of directors (the "Board") on 8 June 2023.
This Policy describes the different components of the Adevinta ASA ("Adevinta'' or the "Company") remuneration for its leading people, defined as the Executive Management Team ("Executives'' or the "Executive team" or "AdEx"). This Policy has been prepared with reference to the provisions in the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act (Section § 6-16 a) including ancillary regulations.
Index
Introduction
2
Principles for Determination of Salary
and Other Remuneration
4
Remuneration of Executives
5
Share Based Programs of Executives
7
Mandatory Shareholding Requirements
9
Variable Remuneration Clawback
10
Remuneration on Recruitment
10
Treatment of Pay on Termination
11
Leaver Rules, Clawback and Penalties
11
Deviations to the Remuneration Policy
12
Review, Approval and Publication
12
REMUNERATION POLICY
The Policy is designed to support the Company's business strategy and to promote long-term interests and financial sustainability. Remuneration is one of the key instruments for the Company to align its interests and those of its leading people and therefore it is important that the Policy is to be determined in an appropriate manner by competent bodies within the Company, proposed by the Board after consultation with the Remuneration Committee and with approval by the Company's shareholders.
The regulatory parameters for executive remuneration at Adevinta are governed by the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act and ancillary regulations, which requires:
1. Shareholder approval of the Policy
The Board must prepare the Policy for salary and other remuneration for the Executive team which shall be presented to and approved by shareholders in a general meeting. The Policy presented to and approved by shareholders in a general meeting upon a material amendment at least every 4 years.
2. Report to shareholders on Executives' remuneration paid
The Board must provide an annual remuneration report with an overview of the Executive team remuneration (the "Remuneration Report") and present this to shareholders for an advisory vote at the general meeting. This enables shareholders to review how the Board has implemented and adhered to the approved Policy.
There is no legal limitation on the level of remuneration that can be granted to the executive officers - either in respect of share-based compensation or otherwise - provided that it falls within the approved Policy and general corporate limits.
The Policy has previously been approved by shareholders, most recently at the Annual General Meeting in 2022.
This Policy considers the following context of Adevinta's business and the external market of talent competition:
Adevinta is a global classifieds specialist with market-leading positions in key European markets, Canada and Brazil.
Adevinta's business model is moving from decentralised and predominantly brand driven to a central and vertical oriented operating model which requires a review of the organisational setup, ensuring we have the right talent in place to drive the transformation of the business accordingly.
As Adevinta's business is evolving to follow a transactional model and to strengthen further the new verticalized business approach Adevinta continues to go through significant mergers, acquisitions, demergers and business review activities. Key divestitures have been the sales of the South African, Mexican and Australian businesses in 2022 with Hungary under review for 2023.
Competition for talent increased and faces evolving challenges given continued recent global phenomena,
such as the pandemic, increased remote and hybrid working & geo political issues.
Principles for Determination of Salary and Other Remuneration
The Board shall seek to ensure that the remuneration packages of the Executive team are appropriate, well balanced, and competitive in order to attract, retain and motivate key talent which is crucial to the business.
A competitive base salary forms the basis of the remuneration package (along with benefits and pension, where applicable). Individuals may also participate in short-term and long-term incentive schemes for which payments are subject to performance, aligning and motivating participants to drive business performance and value creation for shareholders and the Adevinta group as a whole. The remuneration of executives is regularly assessed taking into account, inter alia, market positioning, the scope and responsibilities of the role and performance in the role.
The Board has adopted the following principles when approaching executive remuneration. These principles are taken into account when setting executive remuneration to ensure alignment with Adevinta's values and culture overall.
These principles apply consistently across the organisation and so the pay and employment conditions of all employees of the Adevinta group were taken into account when establishing the Policy. For example, the Adevinta Variable Incentive does not use individual performance, but instead focuses on the group's culture to win together, for the Executive team as well as all other eligible employees.
Performance Driven
Incentive arrangements are intended to be designed to drive organisational short and long-term sustainable performance, ensuring that the interests of executives are closely aligned with the interest and success of shareholders.
Highly Competitive
Reward levels are intended to be highly competitive on a total remuneration basis in order to attract and retain top talent in a diverse global marketplace.
Fair and Equitable
Remuneration structures are intended to be sensitive to talent environment(s) in a diverse global marketplace. A consistent approach will be taken to remuneration internationally to ensure fair and equitable reward decisions across all countries, levels and job families within Adevinta, albeit that local custom and practice will be considered to ensure that reward practice remains relevant in each country or (where applicable) legal entity.
Simple and Measurable
We want to ensure that rewards products and policies are understood (and appreciated) by each employee and therefore can have the maximum impact on employees' experience. They are intended to be simple to explain, to administer, simple to run as processes, intuitive in application and easily measured.
Consistent
We strive for employees and line managers to have the same employee experience across Adevinta independent of their locations or legal entities. Where rewards structures vary across geographies, policies and processes shall be aligned where possible. By "thinking global" with each product that we newly create or modify as well as co-creating at a local level with the business, we ensure that programs can be efficiently managed across all Adevinta countries but stay relevant and compliant with local legislation.
Continuously evolving
In line with Adevinta's DNA is to continuously evolve, we want to ensure that our products stay relevant to the strategic business needs and market developments of Adevinta. Products and tools need to be designed in a way that allows for continuous review and enhancement.
Digital
To cater for and enable a fast moving and agile way of working within Adevinta, we strive to digitalize all rewards products and processes. This allows all Adevintans to be informed at all times about their compensation packages autonomously and to enable line managers to make autonomous and relevant decisions aligned with the business requirements.
Remuneration of Executives
The following items comprise the remuneration of the Executive team and detail the remuneration elements and their respective purposes, the operation of managing them and the maximum opportunities for each.
1. Base Salary (Fixed Component)
Purpose
The foundation of the remuneration package shall reflect the individual's role, responsibilities, skills and impact on organisational success. A competitive base salary allows us to attract, retain and motivate high-calibre executives with the skills to achieve our key targets while managing costs wisely.
Operation
Base salaries are typically reviewed annually and set in January for the management team and latest by April for the rest of the organisation each year, although the Board may undertake an out-of-cycle review if it determines this to be appropriate.
When reviewing base salaries, the Board typically takes the following into account:
The level of skill, experience and scope of responsibilities, individual and business performance, economic climate and market conditions.
The upper quartile market pay in the context of companies of a similar size, complexity and (where relevant) industry to Adevinta.
Ability to competitively attract and retain top talent in each local market.
General base salary movements across the Adevinta group.
Maximum Opportunity
When determining salary, the Board will consider the factors outlined in the above 'Operation' section as well as the so called Compensation Pay Ranges (CPRs) that have been established in 2023 going forward for Executives. This enables a solid and tangible comparison with the market and amongst the peers using the 'compensation ratio'. This ratio compares the individual with the external market or CPR but can also be used to compare individual positionings against each other.
2. Adevinta Variable Incentive (AVI)
Purpose
The Executive team participates in the AVI. This is a cash-based incentive plan that is designed to drive organisational performance over a one-year period coinciding with Adevinta's financial year.
The plan is to incentivize the short-term (annual) performance of the Company by tying results to payouts for its leaders and all other eligible employees. Personal performance is not considered for the plan, in order to reflect the culture of winning together and losing together.
Operation
Payouts are based on the achievement of financial and strategic objectives which are set by the Board at the start of the financial year. The performance period is the same as the financial year.
The AVI 2023 plan has been designed as an interim plan to ease the transition towards our new operating model while working towards our long-term plan (LTP). A new AVI plan will be detailed in the Remuneration Policy 2024 in alignment with our verticalized organisation.
In the AVI 2023 plan, financial objectives make up 70% of the performance criteria for AdEx using key performance indicators of revenue and EBITDA. There is a focus to drive overall performance for the Company via group EBITDA and group revenue results.
In the AVI 2023 interim plan all employees and leaders, including the CEO and the AdEx have been attributed 35% group revenue and 35% group EBITDA. No local marketplaces performance is taken into account to foster a truly global mindset and to ensure the new verticalized cross-country/cross-brand approach is embraced and supported by all.
These targets are set at the beginning of the year, and approved by the Board alongside the financial budget. Results are measured at the end of the year and approved by the Board.
Strategic objectives account for the other 30% of the performance criteria. These targets will consider the Group's business strategy, long-term interests and sustainability, the short-term strategic needs of a function, marketplace (only Canada and Hungary), and the interaction of targets across the AdEx. These targets can include operational measures of the business, measures on people and talent and measures on environment, social and governance initiatives.
A financial underpin is applied to the plan overall, by which the group EBITDA and group revenue need to reach a minimum threshold for any incentive to be payable to anyone eligible. This is to ensure results are achieved for the group and that individual marketplace success cannot come at the expense of the group.