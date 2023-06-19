Adevinta : Remuneration Policy 2023

The Policy is designed to support the Company's business strategy and to promote long-term interests and financial sustainability. Remuneration is one of the key instruments for the Company to align its interests and those of its leading people and therefore it is important that the Policy is to be determined in an appropriate manner by competent bodies within the Company, proposed by the Board after consultation with the Remuneration Committee and with approval by the Company's shareholders.

The regulatory parameters for executive remuneration at Adevinta are governed by the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act and ancillary regulations, which requires:

1. Shareholder approval of the Policy

The Board must prepare the Policy for salary and other remuneration for the Executive team which shall be presented to and approved by shareholders in a general meeting. The Policy presented to and approved by shareholders in a general meeting upon a material amendment at least every 4 years.

2. Report to shareholders on Executives' remuneration paid

The Board must provide an annual remuneration report with an overview of the Executive team remuneration (the "Remuneration Report") and present this to shareholders for an advisory vote at the general meeting. This enables shareholders to review how the Board has implemented and adhered to the approved Policy.

There is no legal limitation on the level of remuneration that can be granted to the executive officers - either in respect of share-based compensation or otherwise - provided that it falls within the approved Policy and general corporate limits.