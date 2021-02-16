Log in
Adevinta : UK competition regulator concerned over $9.2 billion eBay-Adevinta deal

02/16/2021 | 02:46am EST
OSLO (Reuters) - The British competition authority (CMA) has expressed concerns about the planned acquisition by Norway's Adevinta of eBay's classified ads business, Adevinta said on Tuesday.

The deal, worth $9.2 billion and announced in July, would create the world's largest classifieds group if it were to go ahead.

Britain, where Adevinta and Ebay compete against other players such as Gumtree, accounted for less than 10% of the consolidated revenues of Ebay's classified business, and 1% of Adevinta's consolidated revenues, Adevinta said.

Adevinta and eBay will together propose legally binding solutions to resolve the regulator's concerns before the deadline of Feb. 23, Adevinta said.

The CMA would then have five working days to consider whether to accept their proposals, or to refer the deal to an in-depth investigation, the firm said.

Adevinta said it would provide a further update in early March following the CMA's decision.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Nora Buli)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADEVINTA ASA -1.56% 132.5 Real-time Quote.-7.99%
EBAY INC. 1.12% 63.01 Delayed Quote.25.39%
Sales 2020 679 M 825 M 825 M
Net income 2020 -36,9 M -44,8 M -44,8 M
Net Debt 2020 356 M 433 M 433 M
P/E ratio 2020 -286x
Yield 2020 0,03%
Capitalization 8 918 M 10 823 M 10 825 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales 2021 8,37x
Nbr of Employees 3 564
Free-Float 23,7%
