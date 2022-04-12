Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Adevinta ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADE   NO0010844038

ADEVINTA ASA

(ADE)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04/12 10:25:09 am EDT
82.15 NOK   +1.92%
03:12pADEVINTA : appoints Alex Alexander as CPTO
PU
12:00pAdevinta Appoints New Chief Product & Technology Officer
MT
11:30aAdevinta appoints Alex Alexander as Chief Product & Technology Officer
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Adevinta : appoints Alex Alexander as CPTO

04/12/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oslo and Barcelona, 12 April 2022- Adevinta ASA (ADE) has today announced that Alex Alexander will join Adevinta as Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO), effective 19 April 2022. He will report to CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal and join the Adevinta Executive team.

Alex is an international product and technology executive with a proven track record of leading transformation and innovative product development for some of the world's largest companies, like Walmart, through building diverse, world-class product and technology teams.

With over 20 years' experience in transactional commerce, Alex has helped organisations to gain competitive advantages by using cutting edge digital technologies, enabled by modern, agile operating models. Alex brings a unique blend of innovation and start-up experience from e-commerce companies, such as YOOX Net-a-Porter, as well as experience with large e-commerce retailers, leveraging his passion for customer-centric products to help global companies scale.

Rolv Erik Ryssdal, CEO of Adevinta, said:"We are thrilled to have a Product & Technology leader of Alex's calibre joining Adevinta at such a pivotal time for the company, following our acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group. His deep expertise in digital transformation, cloud-based platform expansion and building diverse global teams will be a strong asset toward achieving our strategy to grow Adevinta at scale. His e-commerce experience and track record in developing pioneering, customer-centric products across three continents and multiple industries, from general consumer goods to travel, will add valuable knowledge across Adevinta's verticals."

Alex Alexander, incoming Chief Product and Technology Officer at Adevinta, said: "The combination of Adevinta's customer focus, the transformation journey and the collaborative culture really excites me. People are the most important consideration in any transformation journey, and I believe Adevinta's culture matches my people-centric style of leadership, driving change through transparency and consensus to create organisational alignment. I am humbled and proud to become an Adevintan at this exciting period in the Company's transformation journey."

Alex graduated from University College London (UCL) and has a Masters of Business Administration.

Rolv Erik Ryssdal concludes: "We would like to thank Renaud Bruyeron who stepped up as interim CPTO in June 2021. Under his leadership, our Product and Technology teams have made huge strides in the integration of the two companies, including designing a proposed new operating model for our Business Technology Services function and defining both our Data and Cloud strategies. We are pleased that Renaud will continue to play an important part at Adevinta, as he has decided to take on a new role as Vice President of Cloud & Infrastructure reporting into Alex. "

Disclaimer

Adevinta ASA published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 19:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADEVINTA ASA
03:12pADEVINTA : appoints Alex Alexander as CPTO
PU
12:00pAdevinta Appoints New Chief Product & Technology Officer
MT
11:30aAdevinta appoints Alex Alexander as Chief Product & Technology Officer
AQ
04/08Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade - Spot Equity Award program
AQ
04/08Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Spot Equity Award program
AQ
04/06Adevinta Launches Second Tranche of Share Buyback Program
MT
04/01Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Ole Jacob Sunde does not seek reelection as Schibsted Board..
AQ
03/30Adevinta Completes Sale Of InfoJobs Brazil's Stake
MT
03/30Adevinta announces sale of InfoJobs Brazil to Redarbor
AQ
03/30COMPUTRABAJO.COM ACQUIRED 76.2% STAK : Ade).
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADEVINTA ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 180 M 1 284 M 1 284 M
Net income 2021 34,7 M 37,8 M 37,8 M
Net Debt 2021 2 362 M 2 572 M 2 572 M
P/E ratio 2021 301x
Yield 2021 0,05%
Capitalization 12 158 M 13 235 M 13 235 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,3x
EV / Sales 2022 8,42x
Nbr of Employees 3 917
Free-Float 13,3%
Chart ADEVINTA ASA
Duration : Period :
Adevinta ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADEVINTA ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 80,60 NOK
Average target price 121,75 NOK
Spread / Average Target 51,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolv Erik Ryssdal Chief Executive Officer
Uvashni Raman Chief Financial Officer
Orla Noonan Chairman
Renaud Franck Bruyeron Senior Vice President-Product & Technology
Sophie Constance Javary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADEVINTA ASA-31.29%12 985
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.59%429 844
NETFLIX, INC.-42.23%154 499
PROSUS N.V.-34.16%134 317
AIRBNB, INC.-3.75%101 546
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-23.59%62 637