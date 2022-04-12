Adevinta : appoints Alex Alexander as CPTO

Oslo and Barcelona, 12 April 2022- Adevinta ASA (ADE) has today announced that Alex Alexander will join Adevinta as Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO), effective 19 April 2022. He will report to CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal and join the Adevinta Executive team.

Alex is an international product and technology executive with a proven track record of leading transformation and innovative product development for some of the world's largest companies, like Walmart, through building diverse, world-class product and technology teams.

With over 20 years' experience in transactional commerce, Alex has helped organisations to gain competitive advantages by using cutting edge digital technologies, enabled by modern, agile operating models. Alex brings a unique blend of innovation and start-up experience from e-commerce companies, such as YOOX Net-a-Porter, as well as experience with large e-commerce retailers, leveraging his passion for customer-centric products to help global companies scale.

Rolv Erik Ryssdal, CEO of Adevinta, said:"We are thrilled to have a Product & Technology leader of Alex's calibre joining Adevinta at such a pivotal time for the company, following our acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group. His deep expertise in digital transformation, cloud-based platform expansion and building diverse global teams will be a strong asset toward achieving our strategy to grow Adevinta at scale. His e-commerce experience and track record in developing pioneering, customer-centric products across three continents and multiple industries, from general consumer goods to travel, will add valuable knowledge across Adevinta's verticals."

Alex Alexander, incoming Chief Product and Technology Officer at Adevinta, said: "The combination of Adevinta's customer focus, the transformation journey and the collaborative culture really excites me. People are the most important consideration in any transformation journey, and I believe Adevinta's culture matches my people-centric style of leadership, driving change through transparency and consensus to create organisational alignment. I am humbled and proud to become an Adevintan at this exciting period in the Company's transformation journey."

Alex graduated from University College London (UCL) and has a Masters of Business Administration.

Rolv Erik Ryssdal concludes: "We would like to thank Renaud Bruyeron who stepped up as interim CPTO in June 2021. Under his leadership, our Product and Technology teams have made huge strides in the integration of the two companies, including designing a proposed new operating model for our Business Technology Services function and defining both our Data and Cloud strategies. We are pleased that Renaud will continue to play an important part at Adevinta, as he has decided to take on a new role as Vice President of Cloud & Infrastructure reporting into Alex. "