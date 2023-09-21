Sept 21 (Reuters) - Adevinta, backed by eBay , said on Thursday it has received a proposal from a consortium led by Permira and Blackstone regarding a potential offer to acquire the company.

The discussions are at an early stage and there can be no certainty as to whether a final offer will be made, Oslo-based Adevinta said.

Bloomberg News earlier reported that Blackstone and Permira are exploring a potential acquisition of Adevinta.

