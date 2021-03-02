Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Adevinta ASA    ADE   NO0010844038

ADEVINTA ASA

(ADE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Adevinta : Ebay, Adevinta to divest smaller British units to salvage $9.2 bln tie-up

03/02/2021 | 02:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OSLO, March 2 (Reuters) - Norway's Adevinta and U.S. e-commerce group eBay aim to sell three smaller British units in order to obtain regulatory approval for a long-planned tie-up of their global classified ads businesses, the two firms said on Tuesday.

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) last month said Adevinta and eBay would have to resolve the watchdog's concerns before proceeding with their $9.2 billion deal.

In response to the CMA's concerns, Adevinta and eBay proposed to sell each company's primary classifieds operations in Britain, known as Shpock, Gumtree and Motors.co.uk.

"The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has announced that it considers there are reasonable grounds to believe that the remedies presented by Adevinta and eBay address their concerns," the companies said in a statement.

Adevinta and eBay said they aim to close their transaction in the second quarter of 2021, subject to final ratification of the plan by the CMA and receipt of outstanding regulatory approval in Austria. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADEVINTA ASA 3.55% 125.4 Real-time Quote.-12.92%
EBAY INC. 3.65% 58.48 Delayed Quote.12.28%
All news about ADEVINTA ASA
02:48aADEVINTA  : Ebay, Adevinta to divest smaller British units to salvage $9.2 bln t..
RE
02:04aSchibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Adevinta and eBay Issue Update on Proposed Transa..
AQ
02:02aADEVINTA ASA  : (ADE) and eBay Issue Update on Proposed Transaction of eBay Clas..
AQ
02/25ADEVINTA  : Sells Chilean Online Classifieds Business
MT
02/24ADEVINTA  : ADE) – Adevinta further optimises its portfolio by divesting Y..
PU
02/24ADEVINTA ASA  : (ADE) - Adevinta further optimises its portfolio by divesting Ya..
AQ
02/17ADEVINTA ASA  : (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
02/17ADEVINTA ASA  : (ADE) – Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
02/16EBAY  : UK watchdog voices concern over $9.2 billion eBay-Adevinta deal
RE
02/16ADEVINTA  : British Antitrust Raises Competition Concerns Over Adevinta's Gumtre..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 679 M 817 M 817 M
Net income 2020 -36,9 M -44,4 M -44,4 M
Net Debt 2020 356 M 428 M 428 M
P/E ratio 2020 -271x
Yield 2020 0,03%
Capitalization 8 336 M 10 035 M 10 021 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,8x
EV / Sales 2021 7,14x
Nbr of Employees 3 564
Free-Float 23,7%
Chart ADEVINTA ASA
Duration : Period :
Adevinta ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADEVINTA ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 158,50 NOK
Last Close Price 125,40 NOK
Spread / Highest target 71,5%
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rolv Erik Ryssdal Chief Executive Officer
Uvashni Raman Chief Financial Officer
Orla Noonan Chairman
Renaud Franck Bruyeron Senior Vice President-Product & Technology
Sophie Constance Javary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADEVINTA ASA-12.92%10 035
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED23.58%813 386
NETFLIX, INC.-0.35%238 654
PROSUS N.V.13.29%191 764
AIRBNB, INC.33.80%123 652
NASPERS LIMITED20.85%97 489
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ