ADF Foods Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the business of Meal Accompaniments, Canned Food & Ready to eat, and Frozen Foods. The Company's product portfolio includes ready-to-eat food, ready-to-cook food, frozen food, frozen vegetables, cooking pastes, and food accompaniments, such as pickles, sauces and chutneys. The Company's portfolio of brands includes Ashoka, Truly Indian, Camel, Aeroplane, ADF Soul, Nateâs, and PJâs Organics. The Company's Meal Accompaniment products include Dipping Sauces, such as twisty tamarind, tango mango, spicy schezwan, and chatpata achari. Its Chutneys in olive oil products include coriander chutney, mint chutney, pani puri concentrate, sandwich chutney, and tamarind chutney. It also provides Pickles in Olive Oil, Traditional Pickles, and Mango Chutneys. The Company's Frozen products include Frozen samosas, Frozen Kathi rolls, Frozen dosa wraps, Frozen snacks and Ponk. The Company also provides baked snacks and flavored milk drinks.

Sector Food Processing