  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. ADF Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DRX   CA00089N1033

ADF GROUP INC.

(DRX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59:54 2023-03-08 pm EST
2.160 CAD   +3.85%
03:48aAt least 36 killed in east Congo village attack - local official, civil society, survivor
RE
02/21Aurrigo shares rise on deal with Changi Airport for automated vehicles
AN
02/14FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.1% After Liberty Global Takes 4.92% Vodafone Stake
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

At least 36 killed in east Congo village attack - local official, civil society, survivor

03/09/2023 | 03:48am EST
BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) -Suspected Islamist militants killed at least 36 people in an overnight attack on a village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a local official, the head of a civil society group and a survivor said on Thursday.

The assailants are believed to be rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan armed group based in east Congo that has pledged allegiance to Islamic State and wages frequent village raids, sometimes with machetes and hatchets.

The attack targeted the village of Mukondi, around 30 km (18.64 miles) south of the city of Beni in North Kivu province, an area plagued with rebel activity and that has been under military administration since 2021 in an attempt to restore order.

Provincial governor Carly Nzanzu Kasivita said on Twitter early on Thursday that at least 36 people had been killed in the attack and blamed the ADF.

The head of a local civil society group, Mumbere Limbadu Arsene, gave a provisional death toll of 44, including women, children and the elderly, and said several villagers were still missing.

"The modus operandi suggests it was the ADF because no bullets were fired," he told Reuters via telephone.

A local army spokesperson, Antony Mwalushayi, confirmed the attack had happened in a WhatsApp message but did not give a death toll.

(Reporting by Erikas MwisiWriting by Sofia ChristensenEditing by Alexander Winning)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 281 M 204 M 204 M
Net income 2022 9,56 M 6,94 M 6,94 M
Net Debt 2022 29,5 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,97x
Yield 2022 1,14%
Capitalization 70,5 M 51,1 M 51,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 604
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart ADF GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
ADF Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADF GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jean Paschini Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Paschini President, COO & Non-Independent Director
Jean-François Boursier Chief Financial Officer
Myriam Blouin Independent Director
Guy Pelletier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADF GROUP INC.2.86%51
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.19.68%21 317
JSW STEEL LIMITED-12.02%19 796
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION4.70%15 646
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.15.44%14 379
TERNIUM S.A.47.32%8 838