    DRX   CA00089N1033

ADF GROUP INC.

(DRX)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:58:45 2023-01-13 pm EST
2.200 CAD   +2.33%
Death toll rises to 14 in Congo church attack claimed by Islamic State

01/16/2023 | 06:47am EST
BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - The death toll from a church bombing in east Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday has risen to 14, an army spokesman said on Monday.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on a Sunday service at a Protestant church in the eastern city of Kasindi, near the border with Uganda.

Local army spokesman Anthony Mwalushayi told Reuters the number of casualties had increased to 14 deaths and 63 wounded, from five and 15, respectively, announced on Sunday.

The army had blamed the attack on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan militant group that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in 2019. The militant group could not be reached for comment and did not claim responsibility for the bombing.

Kasindi is in a province where Congolese and Ugandan forces have launched a campaign against the ADF, which began as an uprising in Uganda but has been based in Congo since the late 1990s.

The group has been accused of killing hundreds of villagers, sometimes with machetes, in frequent raids over the past two years.

(Reporting by Sonia Rolley; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 281 M 209 M 209 M
Net income 2022 9,56 M 7,13 M 7,13 M
Net Debt 2022 29,5 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,97x
Yield 2022 1,14%
Capitalization 71,8 M 53,5 M 53,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 604
Free-Float 48,8%
Managers and Directors
Jean Paschini Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Paschini President, COO & Non-Independent Director
Jean-François Boursier Chief Financial Officer
Myriam Blouin Independent Director
Guy Pelletier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADF GROUP INC.4.76%54
JSW STEEL LIMITED0.08%22 697
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.6.98%19 746
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION4.19%15 799
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.4.43%13 479
JINDAL STEEL & POWER LIMITED5.06%7 655