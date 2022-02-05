Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. ADF Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DRX   CA00089N1033

ADF GROUP INC.

(DRX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Four hurt in bomb blast in busy market in east Congo - police

02/05/2022 | 10:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENI (Reuters) -Four people were hurt when a bomb exploded at a busy market in the city of Beni in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday, police said, days after the U.S. embassy in the capital Kinshasa warned of a possible attack.

Local police said they were looking for the suspected bomber after the blast in Beni, which is in a region where Congolese and Ugandan forces have launched a campaign against suspected Islamists.

"We call on the population to be calm and especially vigilant," said Beni city police spokesperson Nasson Murara.

Police tended to casualties at the market before taking them to a local police hospital, a Reuters journalist on the scene said.

Frank Kasisa, the attending physician at Beni's police hospital, said four people were in stable condition after being injured in the blast. He confirmed no one had been killed.

Stéphanie Kahambu, who has a shop inside the market, said the market had been crowded before the explosion.

"We heard a bomb explode, and everyone fled in different directions," Kahambu said. "It's really sad because I saw four people who were seriously injured."

The U.S. embassy in Kinshasa said on Tuesday that it believed "terrorist attacks" were planned in Beni "in the near future," and warned citizens against travelling there.

Beni has seen several recent bombings that authorities have blamed on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan militant group that has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

A suicide bomber struck a Beni restaurant on Christmas Day last year, killing at least six people as well as himself, officials said.

Beni was also hit by two explosions in June last year at a Catholic church and at a busy intersection. The only death in the two incidents was in the second bombing, in which the suspected bomber was killed.

(Reporting by Erikas Mwisi Kambale; Writing by Cooper Inveen;Editing by Alison Williams and Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ADF GROUP INC.
03:10aIslamic State claims responsibility for eastern Congo jail break
RE
02/03Islamist militia frees about 20 prisoners in eastern Congo
RE
01/31Toronto Stocks Climb Higher; Tamarack Valley Rises on Better Output in 2021
DJ
01/31ADF Group Gets New Contracts With Total Value of C$100 Million
MT
01/31ADF : 2022-01-31 – ADF GROUP WINS NEW CONTRACTS WITH A TOTAL VALUE OF $100 MILLION
PU
01/31ADF Group Inc. Wins New Contracts with Total Value of $100 Million
CI
01/31ADF GROUP BRIEF : Wins New Contracts With a Total Value of C$100 Million
MT
01/31Adf group wins new contracts with a total value of $100 million
AQ
01/29Killings by Islamist militia in Congo rise almost 50% in 2021, U.N. says
RE
01/25Suspected Islamists kill at least 12 in eastern Congo attacks on villages
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 173 M 135 M 135 M
Net income 2021 6,87 M 5,38 M 5,38 M
Net Debt 2021 7,78 M 6,09 M 6,09 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,27x
Yield 2021 1,31%
Capitalization 58,1 M 45,5 M 45,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 568
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart ADF GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
ADF Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADF GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jean Paschini Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Paschini President, COO & Non-Independent Director
Jean-François Boursier Chief Financial Officer
Marise Paschini Secretary, Treasurer, Director & Executive VP
Danilo Daronco Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADF GROUP INC.10.56%46
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-1.68%24 645
JSW STEEL LIMITED0.23%21 189
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-4.81%18 630
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.5.96%17 218
INNER MONGOLIA BAOTOU STEEL UNION CO., LTD.-16.13%16 769