    DRX   CA00089N1033

ADF GROUP INC.

(DRX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:58:45 2023-01-13 pm EST
2.200 CAD   +2.33%
01/09Adf group announces $30 million in additional work on one of the recently signed contracts
AQ
01/07Many Western Australia communities isolated in 'record-breaking' floods
RE
01/06ADF Group Announces $30 Million in Work Added to Recent Contract
MT
Suspected Islamists kill at least 5 people in east Congo church bomb attack

01/15/2023 | 06:58am EST
BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) -At least five people were killed and 15 wounded in a suspected Islamist militant bomb attack during a Sunday service at a Protestant church in the eastern Congolese city of Kasindi, on the border with Uganda, the military said.

An army spokesman said the attack during a Sunday service was likely carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan militant group that has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

"Despite the security measures put in place, the first indications show that it is the ADF which is behind this bomb attack," Anthony Mualushay told Reuters by phone.

The ADF could not be reached for comment. It has not claimed responsibility for the bombing.

"I just came back from the scene, where I saw the bodies of children on the ground," said Kasindi resident Alain Kitsa by phone, describing the atmosphere in the town as tense.

This would be the first time the ADF targeted Kasindi since the group stepped up attacks in the region in 2014, local territorial administrator, Charles Omeonga told Reuters, who said the estimated death toll was at least 10.

Kasindi is in a province where Congolese and Ugandan forces have launched a campaign against the ADF, which began as an uprising in Uganda but has been based in Congo since the late 1990s.

It pledged allegiance to Islamic State in mid-2019 and is accused of killing hundreds of villagers in frequent raids over the past two years.

(Reporting by Fiston Mahamba and Erikas Mwisi KambaleWriting by Alessandra PrenticeEditing by Sonia Rolley, Mark Heinrich and Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 281 M 209 M 209 M
Net income 2022 9,56 M 7,13 M 7,13 M
Net Debt 2022 29,5 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,97x
Yield 2022 1,14%
Capitalization 71,8 M 53,5 M 53,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 604
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart ADF GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
ADF Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADF GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jean Paschini Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Paschini President, COO & Non-Independent Director
Jean-François Boursier Chief Financial Officer
Myriam Blouin Independent Director
Guy Pelletier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADF GROUP INC.4.76%54
JSW STEEL LIMITED0.08%22 697
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.6.98%19 746
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION4.19%15 799
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.4.43%13 479
JINDAL STEEL & POWER LIMITED5.06%7 655