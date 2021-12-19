Adherium : Update - Notification of buy-back - ADR
Notification of buy-back
Announcement Summary
Name of entity
ADHERIUM LIMITED
Announcement type
Update announcement
Type of update
Daily buy-back notification
Date of this announcement
20/12/2021
Reason for update
Daily buy-back notification
ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back
ADR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
The type of buy-back is:
Employee share scheme buy-back
Total number of +securities bought back before previous day
0
Total number of +securities bought back on previous day
2,873,289
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of buy-back
Notification of buy-back
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
ADHERIUM LIMITED
We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.
1.2
Registration number type
Registration number
ACN
605352510
1.3
ASX issuer code
ADR
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Type of update
Daily buy-back notification
1.4b Reason for update
Daily buy-back notification
1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back
1/12/2021
1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update
1/12/2021
1.5 Date of this announcement
20/12/2021
1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back
ADR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Notification of buy-back
Notification of buy-back
Part 2 - Type of buy-back
2.1 The type of buy-back is:
Employee share scheme buy-back
Notification of buy-back
Notification of buy-back
Part 3 - Buy-back details
Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason
3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of
+securities to be bought back
2,203,669,541
3A.2 Total number of +securities proposed to be bought
back
2,873,289
3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?
No
3A.9b Please describe the consideration being provided to buy back the +securities
Extinguishment of ESP loans totalling $114,931.56 originally advanced by the Company to the Shareholders for the
purchase of the ESP Shares being cancelled due to award expiry. No cash is payable by the Company for the Buy Back.
Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions
3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder
approval?
No
3B.3 Are there any other conditions that need to be satisfied before the buy-back offer becomes unconditional?
No
Notification of buy-back
Notification of buy-back
Part 3C - Key dates
Employee Share Scheme, Selective and Other Buy-Backs
3C.1 Anticipated date buy-back will occur
17/12/2021
Part 3D - Other Information
3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back
Notification of buy-back
