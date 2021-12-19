Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Adherium Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADR   AU000000ADR1

ADHERIUM LIMITED

(ADR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/17
0.011 AUD   0.00%
05:50pADHERIUM : Update - Notification of buy-back - ADR
PU
11/25ADHERIUM : Application for quotation of securities - ADR
PU
10/18ADHERIUM : Appoints Interim CFO
MT
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adherium : Update - Notification of buy-back - ADR

12/19/2021 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Name of entity

ADHERIUM LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

20/12/2021

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

ADR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

Employee share scheme buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

0

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

2,873,289

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

ADHERIUM LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ACN

605352510

1.3

ASX issuer code

ADR

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

1/12/2021

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

1/12/2021

1.5 Date of this announcement

20/12/2021

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

ADR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is:

Employee share scheme buy-back

For personal use only

Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

only

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

2,203,669,541

3A.2 Total number of +securities proposed to be bought

use

back

2,873,289

personal

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

No

3A.9b Please describe the consideration being provided to buy back the +securities

Extinguishment of ESP loans totalling $114,931.56 originally advanced by the Company to the Shareholders for the

purchase of the ESP Shares being cancelled due to award expiry. No cash is payable by the Company for the Buy Back.

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder

For

approval?

No

3B.3 Are there any other conditions that need to be satisfied before the buy-back offer becomes unconditional?

No

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3C - Key dates

Employee Share Scheme, Selective and Other Buy-Backs

only

3C.1 Anticipated date buy-back will occur

17/12/2021

Part 3D - Other Information

For personaluse

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Adherium Ltd. published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 22:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ADHERIUM LIMITED
05:50pADHERIUM : Update - Notification of buy-back - ADR
PU
11/25ADHERIUM : Application for quotation of securities - ADR
PU
10/18ADHERIUM : Appoints Interim CFO
MT
10/18Adherium Appoints Robert Spurr as Interim CFO
CI
10/07Adherium Advocates Position on New Remote Therapeutic Monitoring Reimbursement and Crit..
CI
09/30ADHERIUM : Receives Nearly $270,000 R&D Tax Rebate
MT
09/24ADHERIUM : to Supply Hailie Solution to AstraZeneca
MT
09/24Adherium Limited Wins AZ Clinical Study Supply Contract
CI
09/14ADHERIUM : CFO Steps Down; Shares Fall 6%
MT
09/14Adherium Limited Announces Anne Bell Steps Down as CFO, Effective 15 September 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,40 M 0,29 M 0,29 M
Net income 2021 -15,0 M -10,7 M -10,7 M
Net cash 2021 15,2 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,07x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24,2 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,45x
EV / Sales 2021 52,3x
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart ADHERIUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Adherium Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rick Legleiter Group Chief Executive Officer
Rob Spurr Chief Financial Officer
James Ward-Lilley Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Maggie Scott Head-Clinical Operations
Geoff Feakes Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADHERIUM LIMITED-60.71%17
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC39.78%256 553
DANAHER CORPORATION41.09%223 956
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.23.73%120 532
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG52.36%80 896
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION33.86%76 244