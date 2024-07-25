Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2024) - ADIA Nutrition Inc. (OTC Pink: ADIA) is pleased to announce a significant development in the company's strategic growth plan. CEO Larry Powalisz has committed to providing ADIA Nutrition with an up to $500,000 line of credit, demonstrating his unwavering confidence in the company's future and his commitment to its success.

This line of credit is expected to significantly reduce the need for any other outside funding, allowing ADIA Nutrition to focus on its core objectives. The company plans to use these funds to establish a clinic specializing in Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) patients. This initiative aligns with ADIA Nutrition's mission to revolutionize healthcare through innovative and effective treatments.

Furthermore, the line of credit will also support ADIA Nutrition's expansion and investment plans in its supplement divisions. The company has and will continue to acquire and/or invest in companies that uphold the highest standards of integrity and quality, ensuring that ADIA Nutrition continues to provide premium, organic supplements to its customers.

Larry Powalisz, CEO of ADIA Nutrition Inc., stated, "I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis three and a half years ago, and at that time, the neurologist told me I would be in a wheelchair within three to five years. The only treatment he offered was Ocrevus, a disease-modifying therapy that had many side effects. I decided to do my own research and went to Mexico to have aHSCT treatment for my MS. I am still walking on my own, no cane, no walker, no wheelchair, and have now been in remission for two and a half years.

Knowing that most MS patients could not afford aHSCT, which typically cost on average $150,000 in the US, and that you have to qualify for the strict small trials being done in the US. I decided to purchase a public company that would create a clinic in the United States to do the treatment, and we will have insurance companies pay for the treatment.

I am thrilled to provide this line of credit to ADIA Nutrition, which will enable us to pursue our ambitious goals and reduce the need for additional external funding. This is a testament to my belief in the company's vision and my way to pay it forward. If it wasn't for aHSCT who knows where I would be today.

Our focus on establishing a clinic for aHSCT treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and expanding our supplement division reflects our commitment to improving the lives of our customers and patients."

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division specializing in Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

