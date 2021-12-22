Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADIL   US00688A1060

ADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ADIL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adial Pharmaceuticals : Completes Private Placement of Common Stock at $4.00 Per Share - Form 8-K

12/22/2021 | 12:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Adial Pharmaceuticals Completes Private Placement of Common Stock at $4.00 Per Share

Charlottesville, VA - December 22, 2021 - Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW) ("Adial" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, today announced that it has received the balance of $720,000 due from the $800,000 private placement previously disclosed by the Company on November 10, 2021 (the "Offering"). The shares of common stock sold in the Offering were priced at $4.00 per share and a total of 200,000 shares (the "Shares") were purchased in the Offering. The Offering was fully subscribed.

The Shares were purchased pursuant to a Securities Purchase Agreement ("SPA") by Bespoke Growth Partners, Inc. ("Bespoke"), a long-time strategic investor in Adial. Bespoke is controlled by Adial's Chief Strategy Officer, Mark Peikin. The payment of the balance of funds due was triggered by Securities and Exchange Commission's December 16, 2021, Notice of Effectiveness of the Form S-3 Registration Statement registering the Shares.

No warrants, options, rights or other securities were issued or granted and no broker fees were incurred by Adial in connection with the Offering.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions. The Company's lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and is currently being investigated in the Company's landmark ONWARD™ pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are to be identified using the Company's proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. The Company is also developing adenosine analogs for the treatment of pain and other disorders. Additional information is available at www.adialpharma.com.

About Purnovate, Inc.

Purnovate, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Adial Pharmaceuticals, is a pharmaceutical development and chemistry company focused on inventing and developing selective, potent, stable, and soluble adenosine analogs to treat diseases and disorders such as pain, cocaine addiction, inflammation, infectious disease, cancer, asthma, and diabetes. Additional information is available at www.purnovate.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Such statements are based upon various facts and derived utilizing numerous important assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. The forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potential of AD04 to treat other addictive disorders such as opioid use disorder, gambling, and obesity, and the invention and development of selective, potent, stable, and soluble adenosine analogs to treat diseases and disorders such as pain, cocaine addiction, inflammation, infectious disease, cancer, asthma, and diabetes. Any forward-looking statements included herein reflect our current views, and they involve certain risks and uncertainties, including, among others, our ability to enroll patients within the timelines anticipated and complete clinical trials on time and achieve desired results and benefits as expected, our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of product candidates or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, regulatory limitations relating to our ability to promote or commercialize our product candidates for specific indications, acceptance of our product candidates in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of our products, our ability to maintain our license agreements, the continued maintenance and growth of our patent estate, our ability to establish and maintain collaborations, our ability to obtain or maintain the capital or grants necessary to fund its research and development activities, and our ability to retain our key employees or maintain our Nasdaq listing. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statement included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
David Waldman / Natalya Rudman
Tel: 212-671-1021
Email: adil@crescendo-ir.com

Disclaimer

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 17:56:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
12:57pADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS : Completes Private Placement of Common Stock at $4.00 Per Share - F..
PU
12:26pADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financ..
AQ
09:25aAdial Pharmaceuticals Completes Private Placement of Common Stock at $4.00 Per Share
AQ
12/09ADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Cary J. Claiborne, a Renowned Pharmaceutical Executive a..
PU
12/09ADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Fin..
AQ
12/08Adial Pharmaceuticals Appoints Chief Operating Officer
MT
12/08Adial Announces Cary J. Claiborne, a Renowned Pharmaceutical Executive and Current Boar..
AQ
12/08Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Appointment of Cary J. Claiborne as Chief Operati..
CI
11/30ADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Positive Pre-Clinical Data for PNV2 as a Drug Candidate ..
PU
11/30ADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -17,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,97x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 59,2 M 59,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart ADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,85 $
Average target price 10,67 $
Spread / Average Target 274%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William B. Stilley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Truluck COO, CFO, Secretary & Treasurer
Bankole A. Johnson Chief Medical Officer
Julien Dimastromatteo Vice President-Business Operations & Research
J. Kermit Anderson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.67.65%59
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.23.31%90 115
BIONTECH SE233.00%65 563
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS25.60%63 445
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-7.51%55 579
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.5.11%54 283