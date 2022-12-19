Adicet Bio : Investor Presentation

Leaders in Developing Allogeneic CAR and CAd γδ Cell Therapies to Fight Cancer
Adicet Bio Leadership Team
Chen Schor
President and CEO
Blake Aftab, Ph.D.
Chief Scientific Officer
Francesco Galimi,
M.D., Ph.D.
Chief Medical Officer
Nancy Boman, M.D., Ph.D.
Chief Regulatory Officer
Don Healey, Ph.D.
Chief Technology
Officer
Nick Harvey
Chief Financial Officer
Amy Locke
Head of Human Resources
Adicet Bio: Leaders in γδ T Cell Therapies to Fight Cancer
First Clinically Validated γδ T Cell Platform
Three mechanisms for anti-tumor activity
Robust, scalable, "off the shelf" cGMP-compliant manufacturing process
Broad patent portfolio
Underlying biology of γδ T cells translating to significant and meaningful clinical activity
γδ T cells may provide significant advantages compared to other cell therapy platforms or bispecifics
ADI-001is planned to transition to a pivotal program with potentially best in class ORR, CR and durability profile in Q2/2023
Six additional internal γδ1 T cell therapy programs in preclinical development
IND submission for ADI-925 expected in H2/2023
Well financed into H1/2025 with $282.7M cash and cash equivalents (as of 9/30/22)
ADI-001: Encouraging Early Efficacy Data in Heavily Pretreated
Aggressive NHL Patients
75% ORR and 69% CR rate across all dose levels with favorable safety and tolerability profile
100% ORR and CR rate (5/5) in LBCL patients relapsing following approved CAR T therapy
86% CR rate in LBCL patients across DL3 and above (75% CR rate in LBCL across all dose levels)
Both DL2 and DL3 demonstrated a six-month CR rate of 33%; Patient follow up continues in DL4 to assess six-month durability
Circulating ADI-001 cells visible through Day 28 in peripheral blood at DL4
Potential for best-in-class ORR, CR and durability given the anti-tumor activity offered by γδ1 CAR T cells
ADI-001preliminary pivotal program:
Expect to initiate first potential pivotal study in post-CAR-T LBCL patients (Q2/2023)
Evaluating potential second pivotal study in earlier line LBCL patients
Dec 5, 2022 Data-cut date, n=16 evaluable patients; Data are subject to further review and verification.
