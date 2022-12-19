Adicet Bio : Investor Presentation

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" of Adicet Bio, Inc. (Adicet) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to business and operations of Adicet. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the potential safety, durability, tolerability and efficacy of ADI-001; the expected progress, timing and success of the Phase 1 study of ADI -001 in relapsed/refractory NHL patients, including ongoing patient enrollment and the identification of a recommend Phase 2 dose; plans and timing for the release of additional clinical data f rom Adicet's Phase 1 trial of ADI-001 in relapsed/refractory NHL patients; expectations regarding future regulatory filings for product candidates in the Company's pi peline; timing of initiation of a potentially pivotal program, including a post CAR T LBCL pivotal study in the second quarter of 2023; and the potential for a second pivotal study in earlier line LBCL patients; and the Company's plans to discuss with the EMA and FDA regarding the path to support a BLA and MAA for ADI -001. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on management's current expectations and beliefs of future events, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that c ould cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the effect of COVID-19 on Adicet's business and financial results, including with respect to disruptions to its preclinical and clinical studies, business operations, and ability to raise addi tional capital; Adicet's ability to execute on its strategy, including obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals on the expected timeline if at all; that positive results, including interim results, from a preclinical or clinical study may not necessarily be predictive of the results of future or ongoing studies; clinical studies may fail to demonstrate adequate safe ty and efficacy of Adicet's product candidates, which would prevent, delay, or limit the scope of regulatory approval and commercialization and regulatory approval processes of the FDA and comparable foreign regulatory authorities are lengthy, time-consuming, and inherently unpredictable. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Adicet's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Adicet's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC, All information in this presentation is as of the date its release, and Adicet undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Industry and Market Information

Information regarding market share, market position and industry data pertaining to Adicet's business contained in this presentation consists of estimates based on data and reports compiled by industry professional organizations and analysts and Adicet's knowledge of their industry. Although Adicet believes the industry and market data to be reliable, this information could prove to be inaccurate. You should carefully consider the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with the market and other industry data contained in this presentation. Forward-looking information obtained from third-party sources is subject to the same qualifications and the additional uncertainties as the other forward-looking statements in this presentation.

2