  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Adicet Bio, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACET   US0070021086

ADICET BIO, INC.

(ACET)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-30 pm EDT
14.22 USD   +5.88%
09/30Adicet Bio Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
09/21JPMorgan Starts Adicet Bio at Overweight With $23 Price Target
MT
09/19Adicet Bio, Inc.(NasdaqGM:ACET) added to S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adicet Bio Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

09/30/2022 | 07:00pm EDT
Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta CAR T cell therapies for cancer, today announced it granted inducement awards on September 30, 2022 (the “Grant Date”) under Adicet’s 2022 Inducement Plan as a material inducement to employment to four individuals hired by Adicet in September 2022.

The employees received, in the aggregate, non-qualified stock options to purchase 25,600 shares of Adicet’s common stock with an exercise price of $14.22 per share, the closing price of Adicet’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on September 30, 2022. One-fourth of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest on the one-year anniversary of each recipient’s start date and thereafter the remaining three-fourths of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest in thirty-six substantially equal monthly installments, such that the shares underlying the option granted to each employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the recipient’s start date, in each case, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with Adicet on such vesting dates.

All of the above-described awards were granted outside of Adicet’s stockholder-approved equity incentive plans pursuant to Adicet’s 2022 Inducement Plan, which was adopted by the board of directors in January 2022. The awards were authorized by the compensation committee of the board of directors, which is comprised solely of independent directors, as a material inducement to the employees entering into employment with Adicet in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 36,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -63,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,22x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 606 M 606 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 16,8x
Capi. / Sales 2023 95,5x
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float 89,7%
Managers and Directors
Chen Schor President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Brian Nicholas Harvey Chief Financial Officer
Francesco Galimi Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald Healey Chief Technology Officer
Blake Aftab Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADICET BIO, INC.-23.21%573
MODERNA, INC.-53.44%46 189
LONZA GROUP AG-38.51%35 456
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-35.80%33 872
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.23.48%25 132
SEAGEN INC.-11.49%25 028