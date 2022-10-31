Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Adicet Bio, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACET   US0070021086

ADICET BIO, INC.

(ACET)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-31 pm EDT
16.49 USD   -4.07%
06:59pAdicet Bio Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
10/05Adicet Bio, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/05Adicet Bio to Present Preclinical Data from Allogeneic Gamma Delta T Cell Pipeline Programs at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adicet Bio Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

10/31/2022 | 06:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer, today announced it granted inducement awards on October 31, 2022 (the “Grant Date”) under Adicet’s 2022 Inducement Plan as a material inducement to employment to 12 individuals hired by Adicet in October 2022.

The employees received, in the aggregate, non-qualified stock options to purchase 251,600 shares of Adicet’s common stock with an exercise price of $16.49 per share, the closing price of Adicet’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on October 31, 2022. One-fourth of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest on the one-year anniversary of each recipient’s start date and thereafter the remaining three-fourths of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest in thirty-six substantially equal monthly installments, such that the shares underlying the option granted to each employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the recipient’s start date, in each case, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with Adicet on such vesting dates.

All of the above-described awards were granted outside of Adicet’s stockholder-approved equity incentive plans pursuant to Adicet’s 2022 Inducement Plan, which was adopted by the board of directors in January 2022. The awards were authorized by the compensation committee of the board of directors, which is comprised solely of independent directors, as a material inducement to the employees entering into employment with Adicet in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) and adaptors (CAds), to enhance selective tumor targeting and facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response for durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.adicetbio.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ADICET BIO, INC.
06:59pAdicet Bio Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
10/05Adicet Bio, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/05Adicet Bio to Present Preclinical Data from Allogeneic Gamma Delta T Cell Pipeline Prog..
BU
10/03Adicet Bio Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
09/30Adicet Bio Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
09/21JPMorgan Starts Adicet Bio at Overweight With $23 Price Target
MT
09/19Adicet Bio, Inc.(NasdaqGM:ACET) added to S&P Biotechnology Sel..
CI
09/07Adicet Bio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
09/01Adicet Bio Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
08/31Adicet Bio Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADICET BIO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 36,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -63,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 712 M 712 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 19,8x
Capi. / Sales 2023 112x
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart ADICET BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Adicet Bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADICET BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 17,19 $
Average target price 27,90 $
Spread / Average Target 62,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chen Schor President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Brian Nicholas Harvey Chief Financial Officer
Francesco Galimi Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald Healey Chief Technology Officer
Blake Aftab Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADICET BIO, INC.-1.72%733
MODERNA, INC.-40.56%59 059
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-26.22%38 664
LONZA GROUP AG-32.38%38 337
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.20.60%25 161
SEAGEN INC.-16.11%24 079