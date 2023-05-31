Advanced search
    ACET   US0070021086

ADICET BIO, INC.

(ACET)
05-31-2023 04:00:00 pm EDT
5.480 USD   -2.32%
04:54pAdicet Bio Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
05/19Adicet Bio Presents Positive Preclinical Data on ADI-270 at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 26th Annual Meeting
AQ
05/18Adicet Bio, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Adicet Bio Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

05/31/2023 | 04:54pm EDT
Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer, today announced it granted inducement awards on May 31, 2023.

Three individuals were hired by Adicet in May 2023. In the aggregate, Adicet granted new hires non-qualified stock options to purchase 34,800 shares of Adicet’s common stock with an exercise price of $5.48 per share, the closing price of Adicet’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on May 31, 2023. One-fourth of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest on the one-year anniversary of each recipient’s start date and thereafter the remaining three-fourths of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest in thirty-six substantially equal monthly installments, such that the shares underlying the option granted to each employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the recipient’s start date, in each case, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with Adicet on such vesting dates.

All of the above-described awards were granted outside of Adicet’s stockholder-approved equity incentive plans pursuant to Adicet’s 2022 Inducement Plan (the Inducement Plan), which was adopted by the board of directors in January 2022 and subsequently amended in January 2023. The awards were authorized by the compensation committee of the board of directors, which is comprised solely of independent directors, as a material inducement to the employees entering into employment with Adicet in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) and chimeric antigen adaptors (CAds), to enhance selective tumor targeting and facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response for durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.adicetbio.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 18,5 M - -
Net income 2023 -108 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,31x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 241 M 241 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 13,0x
Capi. / Sales 2024 17,8x
Nbr of Employees 132
Free-Float 89,3%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 5,61 $
Average target price 27,00 $
Spread / Average Target 381%
Managers and Directors
Chen Schor President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Brian Nicholas Harvey Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Carl Lee Gordon Chairman
Francesco Galimi Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald Healey Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADICET BIO, INC.-37.25%241
MODERNA, INC.-28.24%49 134
LONZA GROUP AG25.09%46 551
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-3.05%36 859
SEAGEN INC.50.97%36 378
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-20.78%23 219
