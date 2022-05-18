Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Adicet Bio, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACET   US0070021086

ADICET BIO, INC.

(ACET)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/18 03:56:56 pm EDT
10.76 USD   -12.70%
04:01pAdicet Bio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/12ADICET BIO, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/12Adicet Bio, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adicet Bio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/18/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing first-in-class allogeneic gamma delta chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies for cancer, today announced that company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in May and June.

Details of the events are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, May 23-26, 2022

  • An on-demand presentation will be available beginning Tuesday, May 24th, 2022, at 7:00 A.M. ET.

Jefferies Healthcare Conference, June 8-10, 2022

  • Chen Schor, President & CEO, will present on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 8:30 A.M. ET.

The live audio webcast of the presentations can be accessed on the Investors section of Adicet Bio’s website at https://investor.adicetbio.com. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with CAR and T cell receptor-like targeting moieties to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.adicetbio.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ADICET BIO, INC.
04:01pAdicet Bio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/12ADICET BIO, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
05/12Adicet Bio, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/12Adicet Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
BU
05/05ADICET BIO, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/05Adicet Presents Preclinical Data at the ISCT Annual Meeting Highlighting Potential Adva..
BU
05/05Adicet Bio, Inc. Presents Preclinical Data at ISCT Annual Meeting Highlighting Potentia..
CI
05/04Adicet Bio Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
04/27Adicet Bio Announces Oral Presentation of Updated ADI-001 Phase 1 Data at the 2022 Amer..
BU
04/27Adicet Bio, Inc. Announces Oral Presentation of Updated ADI-001 Phase 1 Data at the 202..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADICET BIO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 28,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -59,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,63x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 493 M 493 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 17,6x
Capi. / Sales 2023 52,8x
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart ADICET BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Adicet Bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADICET BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 12,32 $
Average target price 28,89 $
Spread / Average Target 134%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chen Schor President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Brian Nicholas Harvey Chief Financial Officer
Francesco Galimi Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald Healey Chief Technology Officer
Blake Aftab Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADICET BIO, INC.-29.56%493
MODERNA, INC.-43.98%56 593
LONZA GROUP AG-27.42%41 313
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-26.74%39 122
SEAGEN INC.-5.21%26 976
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-32.47%17 002