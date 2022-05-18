Adicet Bio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing first-in-class allogeneic gamma delta chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies for cancer, today announced that company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in May and June.

Details of the events are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, May 23-26, 2022

An on-demand presentation will be available beginning Tuesday, May 24th, 2022, at 7:00 A.M. ET.

Jefferies Healthcare Conference, June 8-10, 2022

Chen Schor, President & CEO, will present on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 8:30 A.M. ET.

The live audio webcast of the presentations can be accessed on the Investors section of Adicet Bio’s website at https://investor.adicetbio.com. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with CAR and T cell receptor-like targeting moieties to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.adicetbio.com.

