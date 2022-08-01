Log in
    ACET   US0070021086

ADICET BIO, INC.

(ACET)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-01 pm EDT
16.50 USD   -2.31%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adicet Bio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/01/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing first-in-class allogeneic gamma delta chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies for cancer, today announced that company management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in August.

Details of the events are as follows:

BTIG Biotech Conference, August 8-9, 2022

  • Chen Schor, President & CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the conference on Monday, August 8, 2022.

Wedbush Pacgrow Healthcare Conference, August 9-10, 2022

  • Chen Schor, President & CEO, will participate in a virtual panel discussion titled, “A View to a Kill(er) Cell – Part 1” on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 1:10 P.M. ET.

Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference, August 8-11, 2022, Boston, Massachusetts

  • Chen Schor, President & CEO, will present a corporate overview on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. ET.

The live audio webcast of the Canaccord Genuity presentation and Wedbush panel can be accessed on the Investors section of Adicet Bio’s website at https://investor.adicetbio.com. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with CAR and T cell receptor-like targeting moieties to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.adicetbio.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Managers and Directors
Chen Schor President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Brian Nicholas Harvey Chief Financial Officer
Francesco Galimi Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald Healey Chief Technology Officer
Blake Aftab Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
