    ACET   US0070021086

ADICET BIO, INC.

(ACET)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-07 pm EDT
14.73 USD   +3.59%
Adicet Bio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
09/01Adicet Bio Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
08/31Adicet Bio Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
Adicet Bio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

09/07/2022 | 04:12pm EDT
Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing first-in-class allogeneic gamma delta chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies for cancer, today announced that company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in September.

Details of the events are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, September 12-14, 2022, New York, New York

  • An on-demand presentation given by Chen Schor, President & CEO will be available beginning Monday, September 12, 2022 at 7:00 A.M. ET

Jefferies Cell and Genetic Medicine Summit, September 29-30, 2022, New York, New York

  • Chen Schor, President & CEO, will present a corporate overview on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. ET.

The live audio webcast of the presentations can be accessed on the Investors section of Adicet Bio’s website at https://investor.adicetbio.com. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like targeting moieties to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.adicetbio.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 37,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -62,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 606 M 606 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 16,3x
Capi. / Sales 2023 85,9x
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float 89,7%
Chen Schor President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Brian Nicholas Harvey Chief Financial Officer
Francesco Galimi Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald Healey Chief Technology Officer
Blake Aftab Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADICET BIO, INC.-18.70%606
MODERNA, INC.-48.78%50 887
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-26.54%39 103
LONZA GROUP AG-32.64%38 683
SEAGEN INC.-3.61%27 485
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.18.68%24 157