Adicet Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates

As of ASH abstract data-cut date, ADI-001 demonstrated a positive safety and efficacy profile; Company to provide more recent data cut from its ongoing Phase 1 study during ASH Annual Meeting

Company to host ADI-001 webcast event on December 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET

On track to initiate a potentially pivotal program for ADI-001 in the first half of 2023

Strong balance sheet with $282.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2022; Cash runway into first half of 2025

Company to host R&D webcast event detailing four new pipeline candidates on November 10, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET