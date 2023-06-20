Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Adidas AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADDYY   US00687A1079

ADIDAS AG

(ADDYY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADDYY ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 27, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of adidas AG Shareholders

06/20/2023 | 05:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of adidas AG (OTC Other: ADDYY) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: May 3, 2018 to February 21, 2023
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 27, 2023
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in ADDYY:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/adidas-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=41003&from=4

adidas AG NEWS - ADDYY NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that adidas AG made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) In addition to other misconduct, Kanye West made anti-Semitic comments in front of adidas staff, and even suggested naming an album after Adolf Hitler; (2) adidas was aware of his behavior, and failed to warn investors that it was aware of that behavior, and had considered ending the Partnership as a result of it; (3) adidas failed to take meaningful precautionary measures to limit negative financial exposure if the Partnership were to end as a result of West's behavior; (4) adidas overstated the risk mitigation measures it took with regard to Yeezy shoes in the event that it terminated the Partnership; (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleadingat all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in adidas you have until June 27, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased adidas securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the ADDYY lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/adidas-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=41003&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/addyy-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-june-27-2023-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-adidas-ag-shareholders-301855652.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about ADIDAS AG
05:16pAddyy Alert : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 27, 2023 in t..
PR
11:01aAdidas Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities ..
EQ
06/19ROSEN, THE FIRST FILING FIRM, Encourages adidas AG Investors to Secure Counsel Before I..
PR
06/19Class Action Alert : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind adidas Investors of a Lead Pla..
PR
06/16ADDYY Jakubowitz Law Reminds adidas Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 2..
PR
06/16Defence shares gain momentum - Rheinmetall expects framework agreement
DP
06/15Addyy Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies adidas AG Investors of a Class Action Laws..
PR
06/12ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages adidas AG Investors with Losses t..
PR
06/12Stocks climb before Fed but oil prices suffer
AN
06/12Shares Close Green in Germany as Markets Keep Optimism Ahead of Inflation Report, Key R..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADIDAS AG
More recommendations
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer