    ADDYY   US00687A1079

ADIDAS AG

(ADDYY)
09:30:25 2023-05-17 am EDT
87.85 USD   -0.33%
ADDYY Investors Have Opportunity to Lead adidas AG Securities Fraud Lawsuit
PR
05:46aThe Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders Of Adidas Ag Of A Class Action Lawsuit And A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of June 27, 2023 - (otc Other : Addyy)
PR
02:21aJD Sports' profit to top 1 bln pounds as trainers become 'new normal'
RE
ADDYY Investors Have Opportunity to Lead adidas AG Securities Fraud Lawsuit

05/17/2023 | 09:31am EDT
BENSALEM, Pa., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against adidas AG ("adidas" or the "Company") (OTC: ADDYY, ADDDF).

Class Period: May 3, 2018February 21, 2023
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 27, 2023

Investors suffering losses on their adidas investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On November 27, 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported that adidas's senior leadership had discussed the risks of continuing a relationship with Kanye West as far back as 2018. On this news, ADDYY fell $2.02, or 3.1%, to close at $62.34 per share, while ADDDF fell $0.81, or 1%, to close at $126.44 per share on November 28, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on February 9, 2023, adidas stated that it expected sales to fall at a high single-digit rate in currency-neutral terms because of the "significant adverse impact of not selling the existing stock" of Yeezy products and that failure to sell the stock of Yeezy would lower Company revenue by 1.2 billion euros (or about $1.29 billion), and operating profit by 500 million euros. On this news, ADDYY fell $7.40, or 9%, to close at $75.16, while ADDDF fell $21.83, or 13.2%, to close at $143.23 per share on February 9, 2023.

Then, on February 21, 2023, S&P Global announced that it was downgrading adidas in part because of the impact of adidas terminating its relationship with Kanye West. On this news, ADDYY fell $3.56, or 4.6%, to close at $73.59, while ADDDF fell $4.85, or 3.2%, thereby injuring investors further.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith
Howard G. Smith, Esquire
215-638-4847
888-638-4847
howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com
www.howardsmithlaw.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/addyy-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-adidas-ag-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301826972.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith


