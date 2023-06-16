Advanced search
    ADDYY   US00687A1079

ADIDAS AG

(ADDYY)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59:15 2023-06-15 pm EDT
95.62 USD   +1.11%
ADDYY Jakubowitz Law Reminds adidas Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 27, 2023

06/16/2023 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of adidas AG (OTC Other: ADDYY).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/adidas-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=40873&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased adidas between May 3, 2018 and February 21, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until June 27, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, adidas AG issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) In addition to other misconduct, Kanye West made anti-Semitic comments in front of adidas staff, and even suggested naming an album after Adolf Hitler; (2) adidas was aware of his behavior, and failed to warn investors that it was aware of that behavior, and had considered ending the Partnership as a result of it; (3) adidas failed to take meaningful precautionary measures to limit negative financial exposure if the Partnership were to end as a result of West's behavior; (4) adidas overstated the risk mitigation measures it took with regard to Yeezy shoes in the event that it terminated the Partnership; (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/addyy-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-adidas-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-june-27-2023-301852631.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2023
