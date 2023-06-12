Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Adidas AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADDYY   US00687A1079

ADIDAS AG

(ADDYY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59:35 2023-06-09 pm EDT
86.19 USD   +0.40%
05:55aClass Action Alert : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind adidas Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 27, 2023
PR
04:52aAdidas Climbs to Top of Dax - Bernstein Study Drives Up
DP
04:40aGerman stocks lead gains in Europe, all eyes on c.bank meetings
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind adidas Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 27, 2023

06/12/2023 | 05:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention adidas AG ("adidas") (OTC Other: ADDYY) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 3, 2018 and February 21, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in adidas, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/adidas-class-action-submission-form?prid=40624&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against adidas includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) In addition to other misconduct, Kanye West made anti-Semitic comments in front of adidas staff, and even suggested naming an album after Adolf Hitler; (2) adidas was aware of his behavior, and failed to warn investors that it was aware of that behavior, and had considered ending the Partnership as a result of it; (3) adidas failed to take meaningful precautionary measures to limit negative financial exposure if the Partnership were to end as a result of West's behavior; (4) adidas overstated the risk mitigation measures it took with regard to Yeezy shoes in the event that it terminated the Partnership; (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading  at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: June 27, 2023

Aggrieved adidas investors only have until June 27, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-adidas-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-june-27-2023-301847663.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about ADIDAS AG
05:55aClass Action Alert : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind adidas Investors of a Lead Pla..
PR
04:52aAdidas Climbs to Top of Dax - Bernstein Study Drives Up
DP
04:40aGerman stocks lead gains in Europe, all eyes on c.bank meetings
RE
03:03aEuropean shares rise at open, all eyes on c.bank meetings
RE
06/09ADDYY Jakubowitz Law Reminds adidas Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 2..
PR
06/08Miami ready as Messi confirms move to MLS
RE
06/08Miami ready as Messi confirms move to MLS
RE
06/08ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages adidas AG Investors to Secure Counsel Befor..
NE
06/08Miami ready as Messi confirms move to MLS
RE
06/07Lionel Messi to join Inter Miami
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADIDAS AG
More recommendations
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer