    ADDYY   US00687A1079

ADIDAS AG

(ADDYY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59:58 2023-05-16 pm EDT
88.14 USD   -2.92%
The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of adidas AG of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 27, 2023 - (OTC Other: ADDYY)

05/17/2023 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of adidas AG.

Shareholders who purchased shares of ADDYY during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:
https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/adidas-loss-submission-form/?id=39486&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: May 3, 2018 to February 21, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) In addition to other misconduct, Kanye West made anti-Semitic comments in front of adidas staff, and even suggested naming an album after Adolf Hitler; (2) adidas was aware of his behavior, and failed to warn investors that it was aware of that behavior, and had considered ending the Partnership as a result of it; (3) adidas failed to take meaningful precautionary measures to limit negative financial exposure if the Partnership were to end as a result of West's behavior; (4) adidas overstated the risk mitigation measures it took with regard to Yeezy shoes in the event that it terminated the Partnership; (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: June 27, 2023 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/adidas-loss-submission-form/?id=39486&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of ADDYY during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is June 27, 2023. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (646) 453-8903

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-the-gross-law-firm-notifies-shareholders-of-adidas-ag-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-june-27-2023--otc-other-addyy-301826807.html

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2023
