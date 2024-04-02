More about the company
adidas AG is one of the world leaders in the design, manufacturing and marketing of sports equipment and articles. The group's products are sold primarily under the following brands: adidas, TaylorMade and Reebok. Net sales (before intragroup eliminations) break down by family of products as follows:
- shoes (56.7%);
- clothing (36.4%);
- sports equipment (6.9%): golf equipment (golf clubs, balls, gloves, metal clubs, etc.; No. 1 worldwide; TaylorMade and Maxfli), bags, balls, etc.
At the end of 2023, the products are marketed through a network of more than 2,000 stores worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe-Middle East and Africa (39.4%), North America (24.4%), China (15%), Latin America (10.7%) and Asia/Pacific (10.5%).