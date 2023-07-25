adidas AG is one of the world leaders in the design, manufacturing and marketing of sports equipment and articles. The group's products are sold primarily under the following brands: adidas, TaylorMade and Reebok. Net sales (before intragroup eliminations) break down by family of products as follows: - shoes (54.8%); - clothing (38.6%); - sports equipment (6.6%): golf equipment (golf clubs, balls, gloves, metal clubs, etc.; No. 1 worldwide; TaylorMade and Maxfli), bags, balls, etc. At the end of 2022, the products are marketed through a network of more than 2,000 stores worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe-Middle East and Africa (38.1%), North America (28.4%), China (14.2%), Asia/Pacific (9.9%) and Latin America (9.4%).

